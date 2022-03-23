90°F
Eagles learn on the fly; get win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 23, 2022 - 4:00 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Dylan Spencer drove in a run in Boulder City High School’s 6-2 win over Virgin Valley High School on Tuesday, March 22.

Rebounding from a tough 4-0 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, Boulder City High School’s baseball team knocked off rival Virgin Valley 6-2 on Tuesday, March 22.

“Our kids handled the loss to Moapa Valley well,” said head coach Alex Moore. “We didn’t want to go 0-2 against rivals to start the season. The kids did what we asked of them this week and showed there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Playing much better against Virgin Valley, senior Izec Easter (2 for 3) and juniors Jeremy Spencer (1 for 1) and Dylan Spencer (1 for 4) all drove in a run. Senior Johnny Johnson finished 1 for 3 with a double, while junior Isaac Gibson finished 1 for 2.

“We worked on some things following our loss to Moapa,” Moore said. “We worked on our timing, hitting the ball up the middle. It worked today against Virgin Valley. We did a good job of making adjustments.”

Lights out on the mound against Virgin Valley, junior Kanon Welbourne threw six innings, striking out 11 batters, while allowing three hits.

Picking up a 19-4 win earlier against Cheyenne on March 16, the Eagles mercy ruled the Desert Shields in three innings.

Exploding for 10 runs in the first inning, Dylan Spencer batted 3 for 3 with two doubles and five runs batted in while sophomore Derek Render finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Senior Isaac Tuenge and Johnson both batted 1 for 2 with two RBIs apiece, while junior Brayden Cook batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

On the mound, Jeremy Spencer picked up the victory, striking out two batters.

In their loss against Moapa Valley, Render proved to be a bright spot, finishing 2 for 3, while Jeremy Spencer and Dylan Spencer each finished 1 for 3.

Sitting with a 4-4 record, the Eagles will travel to Western today, March 24, followed by a home game against Eldorado on Monday, March 28, and a road game on Wednesday, March 30, against Sunrise Mountain.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

