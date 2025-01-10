43°F
Eagles improve to 10-5 on the hardwood

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Branch Danko goes up for a layup against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles' 67-57 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 9, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

Now at 10-5 on the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball parlayed their holiday tournament success into a league win over The Meadows on Jan. 6 to remain undefeated in league play.

“It’s always nice to get a league win,” head coach John Balistere said. “We played some good competition on our holiday break and we’re ready to get back into league play.”

Using a 17-11 fourth-quarter run to close out the game, Sean Pendleton poured in 23 points, while Luke Wright and Aiden Birch added 11 points and 10 points respectively.

Cruising to a 3-1 record in tournament play, the Eagles picked up victories over Southeast Career Technical Academy, Awaken Christian and Doral Academy, while hanging tough with 5A Spring Valley in a loss.

Defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 67-31 on Jan. 2, Birch and Tyler Bradshaw each scored 14 points, while Evan Valencia scored 11 points.

Against Awaken Christian in a 54-23 win on Jan. 3, Branch Danko had a breakout performance with 12 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, while Wright scored 10 points with five assists and four steals.

“He’s giving us great minutes right now,” Balistere said of Danko. “He’s a great rebounder for us. We need him to do both for us down the stretch.”

Danko would later score 10 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks against Doral Academy on Jan. 4, while Pendleton scored a game-high 27 points.

In their 67-53 loss to Spring Valley on Jan. 3, Pendleton scored 16 points.

Back into the heart of league play, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Friday, while traveling to Pahrump Valley on Monday.

