46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles hold court; stay unbeaten

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 28, 2023 - 7:50 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making his way into the lane, junior Sean Pendleton looks ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making his way into the lane, junior Sean Pendleton looks to move past a SLAM Academy defender in an 85-56 victory on Dec. 5.

Boulder City High School boys basketball is off to a 9-0 start after defeating a pair of Northern Nevada teams this week.

Hosting perhaps the top two northern teams in the 3A classification, the Eagles topped Fernley 75-63 on Dec. 21, followed by a 59-53 victory over Elko on Dec. 22.

“I’m really happy with how we played those two games,” head coach John Balistere said. “Those are two really good teams and big wins for our programs. I told the guys after the Elko win that I think we’re a really good team this season.”

Pulling away from Fernley in the second half, the Eagles turned up the intensity, going on a 44-25 run to close out the game.

Starring on the night, junior Luke Wright scored 26 points, shooting 5 of 7 from three-point range, to pair with four assists and a steal.

Scoring in double-figures, senior Roman Rose added 18 points with seven rebounds and three steals, while junior Jack Walker added 14 points with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Junior Sean Pendleton added 11 with five assists, while junior Easton Welbourne added four points with six rebounds and two assists.

Tied with Elko heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles pulled away with a six-point advantage in the fourth quarter, proving that even on off-shooting nights, they can remain resilient and pull out a win.

“I thought they showed a lot of heart against Elko,” Balistere said. “It was a really tight game down to the end and a quality win for us. It wasn’t a game we played particularly well, but they never gave up.”

Connecting on just three of 18 from three-point range, in what was their worst shooting performance of the season, the Eagles earned points when it mattered most, connecting on 20 of their 22 free-throw attempts from the stripe.

Leading all scorers, Pendleton put in 16 points, while Wright added 15 and Walker with 10.

Rose scored nine points, all from the free-throw line, while Welbourne added six points with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“Our guys didn’t shoot it particularly well, but found a way to get points,” Balistere said. “When shots weren’t falling, guys started attacking the rim and even though some of those didn’t fall, they were able to create contact and get to the line. I’m glad they were able to find a different way to win.”

Looking to challenge themselves, the Eagles will head to California this week to play in the Orange Holiday Classic at Orange High.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Julia Carmichael (left) and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriq ...
Tennis duo named to All-Southern Nevada team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Leading Boulder City High School girls tennis to their first 3A state championship in school history, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, along with five other girls and four boys from the program.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson throws downfield agains ...
Hopkinson earns postseason nod
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson will represent the school’s football program on the All-Southern Nevada team, comprised of the state’s top players.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous spike again ...
All-league team features 7 from BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-ups, Boulder City High School girls volleyball was rewarded accordingly during the postseason accolades process with seven players making at least the all-league team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright sets up a play against SLAM Academy in ...
Boys hoops stay perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling to an impressive 7-0, Boulder City High School boys basketball routed rival Virgin Valley 80-59 on Dec. 15.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Eckstein Freshman Emmerson Hinds at CasaBlanca Golf Club on Oct. 18 afte ...
Hinds named to All-Southern Nevada girls golf first team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Claiming her place as the state’s top golfer in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School freshman Emmerson Hinds was named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert/Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against ...
BC stays perfect on the gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football is rolling after a 41-14 victory over Pinecrest Sloan Canyon on Dec. 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interce ...
Eagles come up big on all-region team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School football to a 7-3 record this past season, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A Southern Region team.

Close-up image of basketball ball over floor in the gym. Orange basketball ball on wooden parquet.
Lady Eagles improve to 5-2 this season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of contests this week, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 5-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson drops back to pass against Valley ...
Girls flag football crushing it
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

bcr default image
Dynamic duo named Athletes of the Season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls tennis win their first 3A state championship in school history, while capturing an individual title of their own, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named Fall Athletes of the Season.