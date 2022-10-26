69°F
Eagles head to playoffs

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 26, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated October 26, 2022 - 5:23 pm
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Eagles varsity football players, Bruce Woodbury, Cameron Hennagir, Joshua Broadbent, Charlie Stewart, Dylan Spencer, and Dylan Sullivan are seen in action Oct. 14. The team routed Pinecrest Academy Cadence 48-0 on Friday.

Pulling off their second consecutive shutout, Boulder City High School’s football team routed Pinecrest Academy Cadence 48-0 on Friday, Oct. 21.

Advancing to 7-2 on the season, senior Hunter Moore rushed for a game-high 140 yards and a score on nine carries, while junior Gabriel Richey rushed for 52 yards and a pair of scores on four carries.

Running wild throughout the night, sophomore Easton Welbourne ran for a 55-yard touchdown on his lone run of the night, while junior Josh Broadbent rushed for 43 yards and a score on a pair of carries.

Senior Matt Richardson rushed for 73 yards on five carries, and senior Bruce Woodbury rushed for 50 yards on three carries.

Doing his job through the air and on the ground, junior quarterback Jacob Bryant rushed for 60 yards and a score, while connecting on 2 of 3 passing for 25 yards.

Getting after the quarterback on defense, seniors Kanon Welbourne, Dylan Spencer and Brayden Cook all recorded a sack, along with junior Garrett Kreutzer.

Senior Torryn Pinkard forced a pair of fumbles, along with another from Spencer. Kanon Welbourne and sophomore Gage Hopkinson each recovered one.

Playing their best game of football to date, the Eagles look to continue their winning streak Thursday, Oct. 27 when they host Rancho in the first round of the postseason.

The Eagles entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Mountain League.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

