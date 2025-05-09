Eagles have to wait for postseason play

Traveling to rival Pahrump Valley on May 2, Boulder City High School baseball ended the regular season with a 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cael Starley hits a line drive to left field against The Meadows on April 17 in a 5-4 victory.

Fighting for second place in the 3A Mountain League, the Eagles overcame an early 4-2 deficit behind the relief pitching of Gavin Robinson, who allowed zero runs and struck out seven batters to earn the victory.

At the plate, Spencer Aten batted 1 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in, while Gauge Rhodes batted 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Colten Lewis batted 2 for 3, while Cael Starley finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.

With rain delays postponing Monday and Tuesday matchups, results on the Eagles’ postseason journey will be in next week’s issue.

Track

Hosting a small school invite on May 2, Boulder City High School girls track and field finished second out of 13 teams, while the boys finished third out of 16 teams.

Leading the way for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and high jump, while Brooklyn Bunker finished third in the shot put.

Kyra Stevens took third in the high jump, fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, while Mariah Torgesen took fifth in the pole vault.

Leading the way for the boys, Zack Hesterman finished first in the 100-meter dash and Jayden Thackeray took first in the 400-meter dash.

Sam Bonar captured first in the shot put.

Rounding out the boys efforts, Paul Moll finished fourth in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 400-meter dash, while Justin Hobbs finished fifth in the long jump.

Concluding the regular season, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Friday for regionals.

Golf

Getting through only nine holes on day one of regionals due to rain, Boulder City High School boys golf found themselves in second place heading into day two on May 6.

Competing at Boulder City Municipal, the Eagles trailed Virgin Valley by 21 strokes, behind Lars Litjens and Chase Kovacevich, who finished day one in sixth and seventh place respectively. Looking to make a run at a state berth, completed results of the 3A regional final will be in next week’s issue.