Eagles hall of fame honorees announced

Boulder City High School has named those being inducted as members of its 11th annual class in the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame in October.

This year’s honorees are athletes Stephanie Alyward, Scott Bahde, Jason Baratcart, Tyler Bletch, Robert Chapman, Doug Fewell, Zane Grothe, Christina Mooney, Kevin Smith, coach Robert Reese and contributors Eric Estes and the Boulder Dam Credit Union and Bret Runion and Desert Sun Realty.

They will be recognized during a ceremony and luncheon at noon Oct. 11 at the student activities center on campus. Robert Northridge, former athletic director and coach, will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased from the school’s banker.

The Golden Eagle Hall of Fame honors and recognizes individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on Boulder City High School athletics as an athlete, coach or contributor.

Additionally, the honorees will be recognized during the Sept. 30 homecoming football game, which starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 702-799-8200, ext. 4120.