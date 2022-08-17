90°F
Eagles hall of fame honorees announced

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
August 17, 2022 - 2:57 pm
 

Boulder City High School has named those being inducted as members of its 11th annual class in the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame in October.

This year’s honorees are athletes Stephanie Alyward, Scott Bahde, Jason Baratcart, Tyler Bletch, Robert Chapman, Doug Fewell, Zane Grothe, Christina Mooney, Kevin Smith, coach Robert Reese and contributors Eric Estes and the Boulder Dam Credit Union and Bret Runion and Desert Sun Realty.

They will be recognized during a ceremony and luncheon at noon Oct. 11 at the student activities center on campus. Robert Northridge, former athletic director and coach, will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased from the school’s banker.

The Golden Eagle Hall of Fame honors and recognizes individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on Boulder City High School athletics as an athlete, coach or contributor.

Additionally, the honorees will be recognized during the Sept. 30 homecoming football game, which starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 702-799-8200, ext. 4120.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson, center, lun ...
Eagles test mettle on gridiron
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season and took on The Meadows and Somerset Academy Losee on Saturday, Aug. 13, for a scrimmage at home. Varsity and junior varsity split the field as each team took 10-play turns on offense and defense.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School junior Addison Doane, seen in action ...
Girls volleyball team poised for repeat title run
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive state tournament last season, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team is in a prime position again this season to be one of the top teams in the 3A classification.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Returning as a sophomore, Makayla Nelson, seen in the November ...
Coach: Team to put athleticism to advantage
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls varsity soccer team, behind an athletic group of players at Boulder City High School, is looking to get over the hump and win its first state title in school history after making two consecutive 3A state tournament appearances.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Kiko Nevarez, a graduate of Boulder City High School, moves t ...
Alumni get their kicks against BCHS soccer team
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys soccer team had its first test of the season Saturday, Aug. 6. They faced off against the school’s alumni team in a scrimmage that ended in a 4-3 penalty kick victory for the alumni.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, seen in this ...
Eagles’ standouts expected to shine
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

As the start of fall sports inches closer with the conclusion of summer, Boulder City High School athletics are at no shortage of returning star players.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City Pickleball Club smack a ball arou ...
Pickleball proves popular; city to add courts
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The sport of pickleball is expanding faster than the dry areas at Lake Mead, with over 5 million players nationwide. Boulder City has noticed this and, in a recent City Council meeting, approved $160,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds for additional courts in the city.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Members of Boulder City High School's football team spent the ...
Eagles use summer to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Prepping for the upcoming season, members of Boulder City High School’s football team traveled to Emmett High School in Idaho for their summer camp.

(Photo courtesy Hunter Moore) Wrestler Hunter Moore, center, an incoming senior at Boulder City ...
Wrestler advances to national tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hunter Moore, an incoming senior at Boulder City High School, will represent Nevada in the Fargo National Championship, after dominating his way through the Western State Championship wrestling tournament held June 22-25.

(Photo courtesy Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left ...
Swimmers continue to make waves
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team win its eighth consecutive 3A state championship — which dates back to 2013 — sophomore Phoebe McClaren and junior Tara Higley were honored among the top swimmers in Southern Nevada singled out by Nevada Preps/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching i ...
Lady Eagles get all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After helping lead the Lady Eagles to a state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School’s softball program placed five girls on the 3A all-state team, tied for the most in the classification.