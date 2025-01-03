Eagles go 2-2 in California tourney

In California this past week for a holiday tournament, Boulder City High School boys basketball finished with a 2-2 record, leaving head coach John Balistere pleased with the effort.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles’ 67-57 victory.

“Obviously there’s always things we can improve upon, but I really liked our effort overall,” he said. “In all four games, we had chances to win, where the ball just went the other way a few times. A few possessions here and there could have made a different outcome. I’m happy with the way this team played.”

Falling to Nevada 4A program Shadow Ridge and Irvine in their first two match-ups, the Eagles rebounded with victories over Chaparral and Orange.

Defeating Chaparral 60-55 on Dec. 28, Sean Pendleton scored 31 points, while Luke Wright added 16 points with four rebounds and four assists.

In an 82-30 victory over Orange on Dec. 30, Pendleton scored 18, earning him a spot on the all-tournament team.

“I’m really happy for him,” Balistere said. “We knew it would take a week or two for him to get back to normal. Ankle injuries are tricky, but he looks great out there. We’re a much better team with him in the lineup.”

Against Shadow Ridge in a 70-60 defeat on Dec. 26, Pendleton scored 21 points with six assists, while Wright scored 12 points with six assists.

Aiden Birch added 10 points, while King Raleigh added eight points and five rebounds.

Against Irvine in a 61-49 defeat on Dec. 27, Pendleton scored 18 points.

Participating in a holiday tournament at Green Valley Christian this weekend, the Eagles will face off against Southeast Career Technical Academy today, followed by a match-up with Awaken Christian on Friday.