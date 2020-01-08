52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles get statement win against Foothill

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed 4A Foothill 69-53 on Monday, Jan. 6, making a statement to the rest of the 3A classification.

“This win against Foothill was definitely a statement win for the program,” junior Ethan Speaker said. “We have been playing against most of those kids since we were younger and we usually did not come out victorious. This was a huge momentum booster and I think it will give us all the confidence to know that when we are playing well, we are a very tough team to beat.”

Traveling to the perennial 4A state contender, the Eagles’ statement win came after a sloppy first half of play, outscoring the Falcons 47-24 in the second half.

Speaker was on fire in the second half, scoring a game-high 25 points in the victory.

Providing clutch plays and highlights down the stretch to close out the Falcons, Speaker grabbed a rebound late in the fourth quarter, splitting a pair of defenders in transition and took the ball coast to coast for a layup. That and a monster and-one dunk from senior Jacob Sanford were momentum changers in the game for the Eagles.

“We have a lot of good players on our team and sometimes you have to remind guys how skilled they are,” head coach John Balistere said. “Jacob’s dunk was the start of a big second half run for us and Ethan really came alive. The whole team played great in the second half.”

Taking down the Falcons behind a total team effort, the Eagles played their most complete game of basketball of the season.

Scoring in double figures for the Eagles were Sanford (13 points) and junior Matt Morton (12 points).

Senior guard Gavin Balistere added 8 points and junior guard Matt Felsenfeld scored 6 points.

“This was definitely a huge win for us,” Morton said. “When we all start to play together and we all have our confidence, we know that we are a very dangerous team. We all know what we are capable of and when we all work together, we are a serious contender.”

The Eagles will travel to 4A Cheyenne on Friday, Jan. 10, followed by a home contest against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey, seen thro ...
Seven earn all-Southern Nevada honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seven Boulder City High School athletes made the All-Southern Nevada, representing the top athletes regardless of classification and showcasing their excellence in their respective sports.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Emily Rinella, a senior at Boulder City High School, ru ...
Moapa upends Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team dropped its first contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 20-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ladd Cox grapples with ...
Roundup: Wrestlers get firmer grip on season lead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to make its claim as the top wrestling program in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School defeated 4A programs Legacy and Mojave on Tuesday, Jan. 7 .

(Deborah Wall) The best places to hike near Palm Springs, California, is at the Indian Canyons. ...
Palm Springs’ myriad activities attract outdoor enthusiasts
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Palm Springs, California, is a favorite winter getaway destination for active Southern Nevadans because it’s fairly close, about four hours, and there are lots of outdoor activities to enjoy. You can hike, play golf, swim and even play in the snow all in the same day. One can hike among the palm trees in the desert, yet easily access alpine forests where you might even find a lot of snow to play in.

(Kim Cox) Octavian Trumbo, left, who wrestled at Boulder City High School, celebrates his title ...
Trumbo wins MMA championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making a name for himself in the amateur fighting ranks, Octavian Trumbo, a Boulder City High School class of 2017 graduate, became the lightweight champion in the mixed martial arts Tuff-N-Uff competition Dec. 21.

(John Ballistere) Members of the boys varsity basketball team from Boulder City High School too ...
Holiday tournaments boost players’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in holiday tournaments this past week to stay prepared for the upcoming second-half stretch of the season, both Boulder City High School basketball programs found success on the court during winter break.

Alexander, Taggard top year-end honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Keely Alexander was named 3A Sunrise player of the year and senior Erin Taggard was named goalkeeper of the year after helping the Lady Eagles girls soccer team make its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2011.

(Deborah Wall) Buckskin Mountain State Park in Parker, Arizona, is a popular place to access th ...
Parker’s mild winter ideal for outdoor activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Located on the lower Colorado River, Parker, Arizona, makes a great winter destination for Southern Nevadans seeking a full-day outing or a longer getaway. Its elevation of about 400-450 feet means mild winters, about 5-15 degrees warmer than Boulder City, so visitors can still take advantage of all sorts of outdoor activities.

Senior Preston Jorgensen, seen during an August practice session, shared the 3A All-Southern Re ...
Huxford, Jorgensen share top player honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Tennis stars Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen, seniors at Boulder City High School, were named All-Southern Region players of the year after helping the team claim its third consecutive 3A state championship.