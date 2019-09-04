100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles get hard-earned victory on road

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 4, 2019 - 3:28 pm
 

The Boulder City High School football team came from behind and knocked off Cheyenne 12-7 on Aug. 29 2019, for its first victory of the season.

“Defensively we were lights out,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We played out of our minds. It was really nice to see our defense swarm to the ball like they did.”

Bruising their way past the Desert Shield, the Eagles were held scoreless throughout the first half of the Thursday Night Lights away game before getting on the board midway through the third quarter.

Junior Deavin Lopez made the most of his two carrying opportunities and put the Eagles on the board after a 1-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Lopez had 7 yards for the night and made four tackles on defense.

Carrying the load on the ground, senior Devon Walker rushed 29 times for a 151 yards, tiring the Desert Shield defense throughout the night.

“We knew that we could run the ball against them,” Morelli said. “We wanted to give Cheyenne a load to tackle, and he did just that. He got stronger as the night went on. He did a phenomenal job.”

Getting on the board midway through the third quarter, junior defensive back Dakota Christian added to the scoring affair on the Eagles ensuing defensive possession, generating a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“Dakota is one of those kids, that can intercept the ball in the middle of the field and run it back 40 yards,” Morelli said. “He has great football instincts, and that was a much-needed touchdown. To be able to stop them from scoring and get one of our own was a huge momentum builder.”

Christian made a team-high nine tackles on defense, while junior Matt Felsenfeld tallied four tackles.

On offense, senior quarterback Parker Reynolds completed 6 of 10 for 107 yards, and junior Trey Davis caught three passes for 43 yards.

Off this week with a bye, the Eagles are back in action on Sept. 13, where they will travel to rival Pahrump Valley.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The members of the 10th class of Boulder City High ...
Nine people added to Golden Eagles Hall of Fame
By Boulder City Review

The nine members of the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame’s 10th class have been chosen and will be honored in October.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior John Miller eyes an ...
Soccer players off to hot start
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys soccer team is off to a hot start this season after beating Adelson School and 4A Basic during their first week of play to bring their record to 2-0.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Julian Balmer pushes th ...
Eagles eye winning season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys soccer team members are is hopeful to break .500 for the first time since 2012, as they continue to increase their win totals each of the past four seasons.

(Getty Images)
Lady Eagles take second in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team took second place, bowing out to defending 4A state champion Bishop Gorman in the finals Saturday, Aug. 24.

(Rich Viera/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds completed 8 of ...
Roundup: Christian shines in Eagles season opener
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell to 4A Cimarron-Memorial 31-19 in its season opener Friday, Aug. 23, but gained a potential star in the process.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Running the ball up the middle, junior running back Dea ...
Eagles plan to continue last season’s roll
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School’s football team is ready to keep the train rolling.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Moving the ball up field, Boulder City High School seni ...
Lady Eagles optimistic about future
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is hoping to build upon its success of last season, after making the playoffs last season as the No. 4 seed in the 3A Sunrise League.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls cross-cou ...
Roundup: Cross-country teams have high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into a new season, expectations are high for Boulder City High School’s girls and boys cross-country programs.