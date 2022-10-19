Eagles football team routs Mater

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Mater Academy 45-0 on Friday, Oct. 14, rebounding in a big way from their earlier loss and advancing to 6-2 on the season.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson gets ready to throw the ball to his teammates during Friday’s, Oct. 14, 45-0 rout of Mater Academy.

“It’s always good to get a win,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We got woken up last week against SLAM when they hit us in the mouth and took us by surprise. We had a really good week of practice and it showed. All we ask is for them to keep fighting and to keep working hard and they really got after it on Friday.”

Consistently able to run the ball against Mater East, the Eagles collectively racked up 171 rushing yards off of 22 carries, re-establishing their identity.

Leading the way for the Eagles was senior Bruce Woodbury, who rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Senior Hunter Moore rushed for 30 yards and a score on seven carries.

Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant rushed for an 8-yard score, while sophomore Easton Welbourne added a 3-yard score.

Through the air, Bryant connected on 2 of 3, passing for 57 yards and a score, linking up with junior Derek Render for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Getting it done on both sides of the ball, Woodbury intercepted a pass and returned it for a 25-yard touchdown on the defensive end.

Getting after it on defense, junior Mason Terrill also generated an interception while making five tackles. Sophomore Sam Bonar generated six tackles with a sack.

Heading into a favorable matchup this week, the Eagles will travel to Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Friday, Oct. 21, looking to add to their win total.

