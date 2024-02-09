49°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles finish regular season with 18 wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 8, 2024 - 5:52 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne goes up for a layup against SLAM ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne goes up for a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan. 22 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Finishing the week with a 1-1 slate, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a much-needed victory over Coral Academy on Feb. 6.

Defeating the Falcons 69-48, the Eagles used a 20-8 fourth-quarter run to pull away, advancing to 18-4 on the season.

Gaining steady production from their starting core, Luke Wright led the way with 17 points, while senior Roman Rose added 16 points.

Junior Sean Pendleton added 15 points.

“This was an important win for us, following the Meadows loss,” head coach John Balistere said. “I told the boys going into the game that we needed to put together four complete quarters. I feel like we got two really good quarters tonight, so that leaves us room to improve in our next game.”

Bouncing back from a 77-49 defeat to The Meadows on Feb. 2, Balistere said he knows his team is better than what the score suggested.

“We know they’re not 20 points better than us,” Balistere said. “They shot the ball incredibly well and we broke down on defense a little bit. The goal is to win out and hopefully see them again in the regional championship game.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Pendleton scored 12 points with four assists, while Rose added 10 points with five assists and three steals.

Wright added nine points, while junior Easton Welbourne added eight points and five rebounds.

Ending their regular season on Feb. 7 with a game against Pahrump Valley, the boys will start postseason play on Monday with a home game.

Postseason matchups have yet to be determined.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sophia Muelrath pulls up in transition for a shot ...
Lady Eagles’ basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished their season on Jan. 6 with a 57-21 defeat to Coral Academy, falling to 11-12 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Boulder City wrestler Charlie Stewart, right, face ...
Wrestlers end regular season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on a clinic in their final regular-season match, Boulder City High School wrestling dominated Clark on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City defenders (from left) Indy Ruth, Rylea St.Cl ...
Lucky 13 for flag football squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 13-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to ...
Lady Eagles get back above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball defeated The Meadows 43-39 on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SL ...
Boys hoops win fifth straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball advanced to 17-3 on the season, after an 80-34 defeat of Doral Academy on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendattoli/Boulder City Review Making his way to the rim, senior Roman Rose lays in a la ...
Eagles pull off come-from-behind win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to four games, Boulder City High School boys basketball battled from behind on Jan. 22 to defeat SLAM Academy in a 53-52 thriller.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane goes up for a layup against SLAM Aca ...
Lady Eagles start win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finally got in the win column in league play, rattling off two consecutive victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes upfield against ...
Gridiron girls stay perfect, now 11-0 in flag football
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 11-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 18 and Doral Academy on Jan. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright brings the ball up court against Moap ...
Boys hold second spot in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding well from their first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated Coral Academy 59-50 on Jan. 11.