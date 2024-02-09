Eagles finish regular season with 18 wins

Finishing the week with a 1-1 slate, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a much-needed victory over Coral Academy on Feb. 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne goes up for a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan. 22 in a thrilling 53-52 victory.

Defeating the Falcons 69-48, the Eagles used a 20-8 fourth-quarter run to pull away, advancing to 18-4 on the season.

Gaining steady production from their starting core, Luke Wright led the way with 17 points, while senior Roman Rose added 16 points.

Junior Sean Pendleton added 15 points.

“This was an important win for us, following the Meadows loss,” head coach John Balistere said. “I told the boys going into the game that we needed to put together four complete quarters. I feel like we got two really good quarters tonight, so that leaves us room to improve in our next game.”

Bouncing back from a 77-49 defeat to The Meadows on Feb. 2, Balistere said he knows his team is better than what the score suggested.

“We know they’re not 20 points better than us,” Balistere said. “They shot the ball incredibly well and we broke down on defense a little bit. The goal is to win out and hopefully see them again in the regional championship game.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Pendleton scored 12 points with four assists, while Rose added 10 points with five assists and three steals.

Wright added nine points, while junior Easton Welbourne added eight points and five rebounds.

Ending their regular season on Feb. 7 with a game against Pahrump Valley, the boys will start postseason play on Monday with a home game.

Postseason matchups have yet to be determined.

