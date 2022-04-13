85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles fight hard, net win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 13, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Facing its toughest 3A opponent of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team was able to pull away with an impressive 3-0 victory over Clark on the road on April 7.

“It was a really hard-fought match,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “We knew it was going to be tough, but we stuck to our game plan and were able to come out with a victory.”

Senior Kannon Rose played his best game of the season when the Eagles needed it most, generating 17 kills with eight digs in the 25-24, 25-21, 25-23 defeat of the Chargers.

“Kannon was really big for us against them,” Huxford said. “We’ve played a lot of reserves throughout the season, trying to get everyone time on the floor, but when we needed him to have a big game, he delivered.”

Battling in an offensive shootout, sophomore Brady Sorenson added 11 kills and six digs; sophomore Travis Hess added five kills.

Senior Kenny Rose dished out 36 assists, with six digs and three blocks.

Not known for its blocking skills, the Eagles recorded a season-high 10 blocks against the Chargers, while negating several other strikes en route to victory.

Doing their best to contain Clark’s Bryce Wetjen, who’s considered one of the top strikers in the 3A classification at 6-feet 6-inches tall, Huxford said she was happy with the Eagles’ result.

“We knew we weren’t going to shut Bryce out, but we wanted to do whatever we could to slow him down. As a team we were able to get a lot of blocks, while forcing them into uncomfortable shots.”

Sitting at 20-6 on the season, the Eagles seem primed for another state championship run. They return to play Tuesday, April 19, at Western after observing spring break.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Teammates from Boulder City High School gather to welcome fres ...
Girls start break on strong note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team finished strong before spring break, routing Valley on April 6 and SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Caleb Brown heads for first ba ...
Roundup: Boys rout SLAM 10-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed SLAM Academy 10-0 on April 7, picking up a much-needed victory before spring break.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne threw five inni ...
Eagles score key victory over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team picked up a key 6-4 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, April 1, finishing its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Travis Hess shows his stuff ...
BCHS dominates volleyball court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to win in dominant fashion, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Chaparral, Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon during its past three-game slate.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Senior Alyssa Bryant helped the Lady E ...
Roundup: Softball team edges past Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a much-needed victory, Boulder City High School’s softball team edged past rival Pahrump Valley 7-4 on Monday, April 4.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Derek Render slides into second base during the Eagl ...
Eagles win nail-biter against Eldorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team pulled off a nail-biter against Eldorado on Monday, March 28, in a 2-1 victory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kenny Rose, center, had 35 ass ...
Volleyball team caps week with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With a 10-1 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off its most recent slate of games by routing rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Tuesday, March 29.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jaiden Van Diest, seen in runn ...
Roundup: Softball team rebounds with 22-0 rout
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Canyon Springs 22-0 on Tuesday, March 29, to end a two-game losing streak.

(Deborah Wall) The Gifford homestead barn can be found along the scenic drive that starts at th ...
Orchards highlight visit to Capitol Reef
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Capitol Reef National Park in Utah boasts some of the finest rock formations and geologic wonders in the West, including the Waterpocket Fold, a wrinkle in the Earth that extends 100 miles. It is also one of the top choices for visitors to hike; its 150 miles of trails take in slot canyons, natural arches and bridges, waterfalls and petroglyphs.