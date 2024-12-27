42°F
Sports

Eagles fall to Fernley, travel to Calif. next

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Aiden Birch brings the ball up court ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Aiden Birch brings the ball up court against Fernley on Dec. 20 in a 48-43 defeat to the Northern Nevada challenger.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 26, 2024 - 5:31 pm
 

Looking to challenge themselves early in the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball fell to Northern Nevada challenger Fernley 48-43 on Dec. 20.

“It was a hard-fought game,” head coach John Balistere said. “I didn’t think we played particularly well on the offensive end. We definitely have some things to clean up, but this was a good test for us. Fernley is a quality opponent is it was good to see them early. The North and South play different games. We’re more speed and tempo and the North is physical. Was a good challenge.”

Fernley came into the season having represented the North in last season’s 3A state tournament.

Not backing down from a challenge, Luke Wright led the Eagles with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to continue his hot start to the season.

Aiden Birch added nine points, while Levi Randal put in six points and five rebounds.

Returning from injury, Sean Pendleton added seven points and three rebounds, a good sign of future things to come for the Eagles as Balistere is happy to have his senior ball handler back in the lineup.

“When’s he’s available for us, obviously we’re a better team,” Balistere said. “It’s nice to get him back in the lineup. Obviously it’s going to take him a few games to get back to playing how he usually does, but we’re excited to have him back.”

Challenging themselves against Fernley last week, the Eagles will head to California this week for a holiday tournament.

Starting play today, the Eagles will face off against Nevada 4A program Shadow Ridge, followed by games against California programs Irvine and Chaparral.

“We’re excited to head down to California again,” said Balistere. “Every year the kids love this trip. It gives us a chance to buy more as a team while also getting to play some quality competition. We’re excited to test ourselves with just around the corner.”

