47°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles fall short at tournament

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 5, 2022 - 3:46 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action for the Boulder ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action for the Boulder City High School Eagles on Dec. 8, was named to the all-tournament team after scoring a team-high 10 points during their game against La Habra at the Orange Holiday Tournament in California.

Finishing the Orange Holiday Tournament in California with a 1-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team found itself on the wrong side of two close games, falling to Costa Mesa on Dec. 29 and La Habra on Dec. 30.

“The competition was very strong,” said boys coach John Balistere. “There were a few schools down there that would be in the top of the 3A here. The experience was very good for us. We played some great teams, did a few things well and found some other things we needed to work on to get better.”

Playing shorthanded throughout the tournament, the Eagles fell to Costa Mesa 46-43, letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away.

Up by 4 points heading into the fourth quarter, senior forward Gavin Douglas scored 19 points with 13 rebounds, and senior guard Martin Thompson scored 11 points with seven rebounds. Junior Bret Pendleton scored 6 points with six rebounds.

Against La Habra, the Eagles fell 51-42 without Douglas or senior guard Hayden Sullivan in the lineup.

“We were playing a little bit shorthanded all tournament,” Balistere said. “We were without Gavin for our last game and Hayden for three games down there. Overall, we played OK, but we struggled a bit. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. We need to be more fundamentally sound.”

Without two of their top scorers on the court, Thompson scored a team-high 10 points and 10 rebounds and junior Tyler Lemmel added 8 points and five rebounds.

For his efforts, Thompson was named to the all-tournament team.

Looking to make some noise in state after some tough out-of-state competition, the Eagles will travel to Pinecrest Academy on Friday, Jan. 7, followed by a home game Tuesday, Jan. 11, with rival Moapa Valley.

“Coming back from our trip, we’ve had a few good practices,” Balistere said. “I’m really excited to see how that translates during our next few games.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Acacia Williams, seen in actio ...
Girls pick up big win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing 1-3 in the Gator Winter Classic tournament at Green Valley High School, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up a crucial 43-34 victory over Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 29.

Upcoming games
By Boulder City Review

By Boulder City Review

(Alexis Lagan) Alexis Lagan competed at the Winter Airgun Championships in Alabama from Dec. 5- ...
Lagan targets 2022 competitions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s first female Olympian, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, is celebrating her growth as a competitor during this past year and is using it to train for 2022.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt (No. 11), seen in ...
BCHS scores valuable experience at tourneys
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing against stiff competition in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is off to an 0-2 start, but is gaining valuable experience, according to its coach.

(Deborah Wall) Kofa National Wildlife Refuge is located about 18 miles south of Quartzsite, Ari ...
Remote refuge home to palm oasis
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you feel the need for a very remote getaway, then the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona might be a good bet. Located pretty much on the road to nowhere, it is itself a wonderful destination for hiking, camping, wildlife watching and photography, as 80 percent of the park is designated as wilderness.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Review senior Shaylee Armstrong looks for an open ...
Girls hone skills at tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the recent Tarkanian Classic, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split a pair of games and gained some valuable experience.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hayden Sullivan, center, score ...
Roundup: Eagles defeat longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 71-56 on Friday, Dec. 17.

(Deborah Wall) Crawford Arch can be seen from the Pa’rus Trail in Zion National Park in ...
Snow-kissed landscapes make Zion winter wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Zion National Park in Southern Utah is one of our favorite landscapes any time of year, but in winter its stark mountains, stripped of summer foliage, will be all the more breathtaking, especially if Mother Nature kisses her creation with snow. Yet this time of year is also the least crowded with other visitors. It’s about three hours away and, assuming an early start, even suitable for a day trip.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury, center, goes u ...
Eagles shake off loss with better offensive play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Put on notice early this season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team split a pair of 3A games recently, advancing to 5-3 on the season.

Julianna Luebke, seen in action Sept. 9 against Basic, was one of four members of Boulder City ...
Volleyball players earn postseason honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive 3A state tournament, four members of Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top high school players regardless of classification.