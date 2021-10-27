77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles end season with 64-0 rout

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 27, 2021 - 4:18 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a junior at Boulder City High School, headlined ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a junior at Boulder City High School, headlined the Eagles’ offense this season and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Cadence on Friday, Oct. 22. The Eagles won 64-0 in front of a hometown crowd.

It was a bittersweet ending to the season for Boulder City High School’s football team, which routed Cadence 64-0 on Friday, Oct. 22.

Concluding senior night with a win and ending the season on a high note with a 4-1 record in front of the hometown faithful, the Eagles will miss the postseason this year after finishing fourth in the 3A Mountain League.

“I’m happy we snapped our losing streak and were able to send these seniors off with a win,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “I wish this didn’t have to be our last game, that we had playoff football to look forward to. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards for us this season.”

Chalking this season up as a developmental year, the Eagles, which finished with a 4-4 record, found several bright spots on offense, headlined by junior running back Hunter Moore, who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns against Cadence and became the Eagles’ lead back this season.

“We didn’t accomplish what we set out to do at the beginning of the season, but there are definitely some positives to take out of this season,” Morelli said. “Moore showed us this season that he’s a really good back and the majority of our offensive line returns next season as well. We also started a sophomore quarterback and a lot of younger guys at the skill positions. It was really great to get them all experience.”

The Eagles made sure to give the hometown crowd one last chance to cheer, scoring seven touchdowns on the ground collectively.

In their final games as Eagles, seniors Isaac Tuenge (two carries for 52 yards) and Martin Thompson (two carries for seven yards) each found the end zone. Junior Mick Raabe rushed for 45 yards and two scores on nine carries. Freshman Gage Hopkinson also scored on a 20-yard dash.

On defense, senior Jacob Bradshaw and junior Bruce Woodbury each scored on interceptions returned for a touchdown, and Thompson and senior Jace Tenney each recorded two sacks.

Tenney and Tuenge led the defense with five tackles each and senior Ben Wilson made three tackles.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tennis teams head to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis programs will be well-represented at the 3A state tournament this week, after making their way through the individual regional tournament Friday, Oct. 22.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, center, a senior at Boulder City High School, m ...
Roundup: Volleyball squad continues winning ways
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team brought its win total to 10 games after recent defeats of Desert Pines and Cadence 3-0.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Nathan Pickett, seen Oct. 5 at Boulder City High School ...
Tennis teams return to state — again
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis programs continued their streaks of 3A state tournament berths after finishing as the division’s Southern Region runners-up.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Gavin Kessler, seen in action ...
Soccer teams secure playoff berths
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, playoff pictures for both Boulder City High School soccer programs are becoming clearer.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The field of girls cross-country runners, as seen Oct. 9 at Ve ...
Roundup: Volleyball team adds two wins to current streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team upped its winning streak to seven games after defeating SLAM Academy 3-0 on Oct. 14 and Pahrump Valley 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 18.

(Deborah Wall) The colors within Upper Antelope Canyon change depending how the light filters i ...
Picturesque canyons draw visitors, photographers
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

There are thousands of colorful sandstone slot canyons in the Southwest and because no two are the same, exploring each is a unique experience. Some of the most picturesque canyons are found deep in the wilderness and only seen by those who hike many hours, even days, over rough terrain.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Zoey Robinson had 15 digs in F ...
Lady Eagles on win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After routing Cadence Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team won its most recent three matches and is riding a five-game winning streak.

Boulder City High School seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose seen playing against The Meadows ...
Tennis seedings place BCHS in good position for titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Individual seedings for the boys and girls 3A Southern Region tennis tournament Oct. 19-22 have been set with several Eagles from Boulder City High School’s boys and girls teams selected.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Samantha Bahde goes after the ball Friday, Oct. 8, as t ...
Roundup: Girls rebound, score four wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team won four of its recent games, improving its record to 9-1-1 while rebounding off of its first loss.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Paeton Carver, a senior at Boulder City High School, defends t ...
Lady Eagles shut out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team experienced its first taste of adversity, falling to Pahrump Valley 5-0 on Monday, Oct. 4, its first loss of the season.