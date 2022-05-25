86°F
Sports

Eagles earn second consecutive state title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 25, 2022 - 4:27 pm
 
(Diane Rose) Members of Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team and their coaches celebrate winning their second consecutive state championship May 19 at home.

Continuing its reign as the 3A state champion, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team clinched its second consecutive title by defeating Clark High School 3-0 on May 18.

“It’s special to be able to repeat,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “This year we had a different group of kids and it’s very rewarding.”

Battling with the Chargers in a back-and-forth affair, the Eagles prevailed 25-22, 25-22, 25-15. It was the third time this season that the Eagles defeated the Chargers.

“You want it to be the two best teams in the championship game,” Huxford said. “Clark was a really good opponent and they didn’t disappoint. The first two sets were pretty close and, for the most part, we were trailing. By the time the third set came around we kind of had the momentum on our side and pulled it out.”

Sophomore Brady Sorenson generated 16 kills during a breakout performance that shows his promise as the Eagles’ next offensive star.

Senior Kannon Rose added eight kills, sophomore Travis Hess added five kills, and senior Kenny Rose added four kills.

On top of their game defensively, sophomore Roman Rose made 14 digs, Kannon Rose made 11 digs and Kenny Rose made nine digs.

Using their defense to triple block Chargers’ star outside hitter Bryce Wetgen throughout the game, junior Tyler Lemmel made six blocks and senior Gavin Kessler made four blocks.

“Our scheme was to shut Bryce down and for the most part we did that,” Huxford said. “All the credit to the boys, however, even with a game plan, they still have to go out there and execute. They all played out of their minds defensively.”

Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort, dishing out 29 assists in his final game as an Eagle.

The Eagles finished their season with a 30-6 record, ending with a 15-game win streak.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

