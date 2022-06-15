78°F
Eagles dominate state volleyball honors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 15, 2022 - 3:44 pm
 
(File photo courtesy Diane Rose) Key members of Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team and their coaches, seen celebrating winning their second consecutive state championship in May, received all-state honors for their efforts.

After winning their second consecutive state championship, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team dominated the 3A all-state award landscape, taking home seven of 17 available honors.

Seniors Kenny Rose and Kannon Rose, junior Gavin Kesler and sophomore Travis Hess were named first team all-state. Junior Tyler Lemmel and sophomores Brady Sorenson and Roman Rose were named to the second team.

“I’m really happy for all of our boys,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named coach of the year for the 3A classification, along with her assistants Kurt Bailey and Chad Robinson. “They all played a big role in our success this season and deserve to be here.”

The team finished the season with a 30-6 record and went undefeated in all 15 conference games.

Kannon Rose was the key offensive threat for the Eagles, generating 335 kills, 190 digs and 88 serving aces. Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort as the team catalyst, dishing out 847 assists, with 169 digs, 94 aces and 72 kills.

Kenny Rose finished fourth in the state regardless of classification for assists, while Kannon Rose finished fifth in the state for kills.

Playing key roles for the Eagles, Hess added 137 kills and 60 digs, and Kessler added 52 kills with 66 digs and 23 aces.

Sorenson generated 210 kills, with 108 digs and 37 aces, and Roman Rose generated 242 digs with 78 aces. Lemmel generated 157 kills, 45 aces and 45 digs.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

