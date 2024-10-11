Eagles continue to struggle, lose fourth straight game

On a four-game losing streak, Boulder City High School football fell to rival Virgin Valley 48-7 on Oct. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Cameron Matthews launches the ball downfield against Mater East on Sept. 13.

Trying to generate offense, Cameron Matthews completed 19 of 31 passing for 133 yards, while Cael Starley rushed for 35 yards and a score on nine carries.

In the air, Justin Hobbs caught seven passes for 44 yards, while Gavin Robinson caught six passes for 41 yards.

Ghavyn Carrier caught three passes for 40 yards.

Defensively, Cooley Campbell and Nate Lewis each generated five tackles, while Gavin Flake recovered a fumble.

Looking to snap their losing streak, the Eagles will head to Democracy Prep tonight.

Cross country

Competing in the SNTCCCCA Open at Liberty on Oct. 6, Paul Moll finished 19th out of 72 runners in the boys junior, senior race.

In the girls junior, senior race, Ellie Palmer finished 42nd out of 75 runners; while Meleah Camphouse finished 65th.

Lillian Bardol finished 70th, while Ruby De Jong finished 73rd.

In the boys junior, senior race, senior Brandon Tripp finished 51st.

In the boys freshman, sophomore race, Seth Valencia finished 60th out of 93 runners, while freshman James Ozborn finished 65th.

Continuing with their season, the Eagles will travel to Spring Valley on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Making it above .500, Boulder City High School boys soccer defeated rival Moapa Valley 9-1 on Oct. 8 to advance to 6-6-1 on the season.

Putting on an offensive clinic against the Pirates, senior Sean Pendleton scored three goals and dished out a pair of assists, while juniors Ayden Villa and Benno Kossol each added two goals and an assist.

Senior Luke Wright and junior Carson Smith each added a goal and assists.

Looking to stay in the win column, the Eagles will host Mojave today, followed by a home game against Doral Academy on Monday.

Girls volleyball

Boulder City High School girls volleyball split a pair of games this week to advance to 10-15 on the season.

Defeating Sloan Canyon 3-2 on Oct. 8, the Eagles won 23-25, 25-22, 10-25, 25-20, 15-12.

Falling to rival Moapa Valley 3-0 Oct. 9, the Eagles fell 25-22, 25-13, 25-17.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will host Western on Monday and Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.