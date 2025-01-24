41°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Eagles continue hardcourt dominance

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jack Walker goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jack Walker goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles 67-57 victory.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes toward the end zone against Dor ...
Girls flag football team still unbeaten in league play
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on D ...
Eagles stay unbeaten in league action
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Linc ...
Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column
January 23, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of league victories.

Advancing to 15-5 on the season, the Eagles defeated Sloan Canyon 75-32 on Jan. 16 and Chaparral 78-63 on Jan. 17.

“We’re starting to find our identity defensively,” head coach John Balistere said. “We’ve been able to get into a rhythm on both ends of the floor. I love the way we’re playing right now.”

Routing Sloan Canyon, the Eagles used hot three-point shooting, hitting the mark on 12 of their 26 attempts.

Luke Wright led the way offensively with 26 points, hitting six three-pointers, while Sean Pendleton added 17 points, hitting a pair from downtown.

Aiden Birch added 11 points, connecting on three of four from long distance.

Moving the ball around, Wright dished out eight assists, while Pendleton recorded seven assists.

Defeating Chaparral, the Eagles remained hot from downtown, connecting on 15 of 34 three-pointers.

Wright led the way with 26 points, hitting six three-pointers, while Sean Pendleton added 24 points, hitting four from downtown.

Birch added 11 points, connecting on three from long distance.

Adding another piece offensively for an already-stacked team, Jack Walker added 13 points, knocking down two three-pointers in just his seventh game of the season.

“Jack brings experience,” Balistere said. “Jack is a third-year player who’s been in every situation, his experience is huge for us. He understands how to handle the pressure.”

Handling the pressure of being undefeated in league play, the Eagles will travel to Basic tonight, followed by a home game against Doral Academy on Tuesday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review King Raleigh goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on D ...
Eagles stay unbeaten in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball defeated a trio of opponents to stay undefeated in league play, while moving to 13-5 overall on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Linc ...
Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in this past week’s slate to advance to 13-4 on the season.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Hinds Sophomore Emmerson Hinds won the 3A individual state title on Oct ...
Hinds named to first-team All-Southern Nevada
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls golf win the 3A state championship, golf stars Emmerson Hinds and Makenzie Martorano were honored for their accomplishments.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sean Pendleton launches a shot against Moapa Valley on Oct. 8. P ...
Comeback boys get recognized with awards
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School boys’ soccer improve by eight wins from last season, four Eagles were named to the All-League team for their efforts.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kyra Stevens pulls up for a shot against Lincoln County i ...
Lady Eagles go 3-1 in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 3-1 in their holiday tournament last week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Branch Danko goes up for a layup against Sloan Canyon on ...
Eagles improve to 10-5 on the hardwood
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 10-5 on the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball parlayed their holiday tournament success into a league win over The Meadows on Jan. 6 to remain undefeated in league play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey throws down a kill against Coral Acade ...
Mackey paces awards in volleyball
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Experiencing an up-and-down season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball found themselves in a familiar position when it came to postseason accolades.

Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A ...
Tennis players recognized at state level
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping both Boulder City High School tennis programs finish as the 3A state runners-up this past season, nine players overall were highlighted as All-Southern Nevada selections.