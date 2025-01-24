Eagles continue hardcourt dominance

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of league victories.

Lady Eagles now second in league

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jack Walker goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on Dec. 6 in the Eagles 67-57 victory.

Advancing to 15-5 on the season, the Eagles defeated Sloan Canyon 75-32 on Jan. 16 and Chaparral 78-63 on Jan. 17.

“We’re starting to find our identity defensively,” head coach John Balistere said. “We’ve been able to get into a rhythm on both ends of the floor. I love the way we’re playing right now.”

Routing Sloan Canyon, the Eagles used hot three-point shooting, hitting the mark on 12 of their 26 attempts.

Luke Wright led the way offensively with 26 points, hitting six three-pointers, while Sean Pendleton added 17 points, hitting a pair from downtown.

Aiden Birch added 11 points, connecting on three of four from long distance.

Moving the ball around, Wright dished out eight assists, while Pendleton recorded seven assists.

Defeating Chaparral, the Eagles remained hot from downtown, connecting on 15 of 34 three-pointers.

Wright led the way with 26 points, hitting six three-pointers, while Sean Pendleton added 24 points, hitting four from downtown.

Birch added 11 points, connecting on three from long distance.

Adding another piece offensively for an already-stacked team, Jack Walker added 13 points, knocking down two three-pointers in just his seventh game of the season.

“Jack brings experience,” Balistere said. “Jack is a third-year player who’s been in every situation, his experience is huge for us. He understands how to handle the pressure.”

Handling the pressure of being undefeated in league play, the Eagles will travel to Basic tonight, followed by a home game against Doral Academy on Tuesday.