Eagles come up big on all-region team

Helping Boulder City High School football to a 7-3 record this past season, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A Southern Region team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interception against Mater East on Oct. 26 in 48-0 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson throws downfield against The Meadows on Sept. 14 in a 43-13 victory.

“I’m happy for the kids to get recognized,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “Other than Gage, all of our first-team guys were unanimous decisions.”

Highlighting the Eagles’ playoff run, junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson, senior receiver Brady Sorenson and junior offensive lineman Sam Bonar were named to the first team on offense, while seniors Mason Terrill, Charlie Stewart and Derek Render were first-team defensive selections.

A true playmaker deserving of the honor, Mariani made sure to fight for his quarterback, Hopkinson, to get the recognition he deserved after throwing for 2,356 yards and 23 touchdowns, while rushing for 427 yards and seven touchdowns.

“It was a fight, but first team is something that he truly deserved,” Mariani said. “It shook up the conference a little bit because it’s been a long time since we’ve had a first-team quarterback.”

A go-to receiver for Hopkinson, Sorenson caught 49 passes for 702 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Stewart made 73 tackles with five sacks, while Terrill made 18 tackles with five sacks. Render recorded 14 tackles with three interceptions.

Named to the second-team were senior running back Gabriel Richey and senior lineman Josh Kingma on offense, while junior defensive back Easton Welbourne was a defensive selection.

Coming on strong late, Richey rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown. A star defensively, Welbourne made 25 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Named honorable mention selections was senior running back Chase Jappe and senior offensive lineman Anthony Chavez, along with sophomore kicker Victor Leavitt.

A true standout, Jappe rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 28 passes for 506 yards and nine touchdowns.

Leavitt finished 17 of 18 on extra point attempts for the Eagles.

