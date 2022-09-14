90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles bounce back with flawless play, 45-0 victory

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:41 pm
 

Bouncing back from its first loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s football team played flawlessly against Western on Friday, ending with a 45-0 victory.

“We played really well,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “We went out there and took care of business early and got a lot of guys much-needed reps.”

Traveling on the road to face the Warriors, the Eagles’ rushed attack made the most of the trip, collectively running for five scores.

Powering his way into the end zone, senior Hunter Moore rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while junior Chase Jappe rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Running for big plays throughout the night, senior Bruce Woodbury rushed for 88 yards on two carries, including a 45-yard score. Junior Gabriel Richey added a 32-yard score on his only attempt on the night.

Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant connected with junior receiver Brady Sorenson on scores of 52 and 44 yards. Bryant finished the night 6 for 6, passing for 167 yards, while Sorenson caught four passes for 138 yards.

Making plays on both sides of the ball, Woodbury intercepted a pass, along with senior Dylan Sullivan.

Junior Garrett Kreutzer made a pair of sacks on the night, while junior Charles Stewart led the way with seven tackles.

“We have the chance to be really good on defense,” Morelli said. “What we need is guys flying to the ball and making plays and so far they’ve done a good job of that. Every week they’re getting better and we need to continue that.”

The Eagles will travel to rival Virgin Valley on Friday, Sept. 16, in a game that will set the tone for the remainder of the season.

“We’ve looked really good in two wins and had our moment against Moapa Valley,” Morelli said. “This game on the road against Virgin (Valley) will be a big test for us. Not just because they’re a great team, but it will show us how we respond to losses. I want to see how we respond to that Moapa loss and if we’re ready for this game.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity girls voll ...
Lady Eagles triumph over longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls volleyball team from Boulder City High School took down rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, advancing to 7-0 on the season.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, k ...
Roundup: Girls cruise to victory on soccer field
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a three-game win streak, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team recently cruised to a pair of victories to advance to 5-3-1 on the season.

(Boulder City review file photo) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team, see ...
Eagles’ academics honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Excelling in academics, athletics and citizenship, Boulder City High School was awarded the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s annual Award of Excellence earlier this month for the 2021-2022 winter season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant connects on a 77-yard t ...
Eagles play tough, but fall short
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football fell to Moapa Valley 26-22 during a televised home game Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, conti ...
Lady Eagles stay firmly in lead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team routed rival Virgin Valley and Eldorado.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The varsity football team from Boulder City High School, seen ...
Eagles rout Valley High 60-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Valley High School 60-0 on Friday, Aug. 26, during their season opener.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Robert Crowl of Boulder City High School’s boys varsity ...
Lady Eagles learn to jell as team during tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing against stiff competition, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team ended its first few games with a 2-3-1 record.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Jordyn Woodard prepares to ...
Girls launch season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the year off on a high note, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 5A Foothill High School 3-1 in its season opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.