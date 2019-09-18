82°F
Eagles avenge playoff loss

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 18, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s football team proved it’s a true contender in the 3A classification with a statement win, knocking off rival Pahrump Valley 20-18 on Friday, Sept. 13.

Traveling to Pahrump Valley, the Eagles avenged last season’s playoff loss to the Trojans grinding out a must-win game.

“The boys went there on the road and faced adversity and got a win,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We fumbled the ball four times; (I) can’t tell you the last time we did that. We made a lot of mental errors, but we found a way to grind it out.”

Senior quarterback Parker Reynolds looked like a true leader of the offense, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another score, in true playmaker fashion. Carving up the Trojans’ defense, Reynolds connected on 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards, finding juniors Trey Davis and Deavin Lopez for touchdown strikes.

Davis finished with 96 receiving yards on nine catches; Lopez caught four passes for 44 yards.

Reynolds also rushed for 34 yards on nine carries, and senior running back Devon Walker rushed 18 times for 56 yards.

“Parker did a very good job executing the game plan we put together,” Morelli said. “We knew we were going to see man coverage and we were able to capitalize on that with a couple touchdowns. They never made an adjustment so we just stuck with it.”

Making an impact on the defensive end as well, Lopez snagged an interception, while making four tackles. Junior Scott Bahde led the defensive effort with nine tackles; junior Matt Morton made seven tackles.

“This game was a big test for us,” Morelli said. “Our turnovers gave them a lot of short field opportunities and our defense came away with stops. They’ve been playing lights out and helping us put away games.”

The Eagles look to extend their winning streak to three games when they travel to Western on Friday, Sept. 20, for their final preseason game.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

