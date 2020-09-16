86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Eagles athletes win baseball tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 16, 2020 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 5:46 pm

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball’s Labor Day tournament in Salt Lake City.

Their second Rocky Mountain tournament appearance, the Eagles previously won the Pioneer Tournament Championship in July.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played,” said coach Jeff Kinsler. “They played hard and they didn’t quit. They didn’t take any team too lightly. They battled hard and when we were faced with adversity, they rose to the challenge and did better then we ever could have imagined.”

Taking first place in the 20-team tournament, the Eagles compiled a 7-0 record, defeating opponents from Utah, Colorado and Idaho while outscoring opponents 75-9.

“The competition was tough,” Troy Connell said. “The scores may not reflect it, but there were no easy games. Every team came out to play. We just had one inning every game where we produced a lot of runs. Our defense and pitching allowed us to keep our leads.”

Shouldering a heavy load for the Eagles, Connell picked up three wins in the tournament, including an 8-2 victory over the Salem Skyhawks in the championship game.

Connell also started in a 20-0 blowout of the Grantsville Cowboys, while pitching relief in a 9-3 victory against the Skyhawks on day two of the tournament in pool play.

“I would credit my success to all the work I’ve put in these past few months,” Connell said. “I try to keep the hitter off balance with my off-speed pitches. Even if they make contact, I trust my defense behind me to make the play. I’m very pleased with the way I performed and I hope to keep helping my team win in the future.”

Starring on both sides of the game for the Eagles was Blaze Trumble, who picked up a pair of victories for the Eagles, defeating Real Athlete Academy Silver 9-0 and NC Crush Utah 13-2. Carrying a heavy bat for the Eagles, he also was responsible for several timely hits, including a pair of home runs.

“This last tournament I had a lot of success at the plate,” Trumble said. “I feel because I have been putting in a lot of work with coach (Anthony) Munoz, who has helped me change a lot of things with my swing. I was really happy with how I did because I was able to see things are paying off.”

Gaining all-around contributions on the mound, Joey Giunta picked up an 8-1 victory over Blue Chip Baseball North and Dalin Ludlow pitched in a 9-1 win over Real Athlete Academy Black.

“After winning our second tournament in a row in Utah, I think we played very good as a whole,” Trumble said. “This shows that we are able to compete with pretty much anyone when we all come together and give it our all.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Lori Giunta) Boulder City High School sophomores Seth Graham-Pippin, left, and Jet Gilliam tra ...
Travel team puts baseball players on college scout’s radar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Jet Gilliam and Seth Graham-Pippen, sophomores at Boulder City High School and future stars of its baseball program, have carved out their own their futures playing this summer with Nevada’s Prep Baseball Report travel team.

(Deborah Wall) Wukoki Pueblo, one of the best preserved pueblos in Wupatki National Monument in ...
Wupatki provides glimpse into Pueblos’ ancestors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Wupatki National Monument in Arizona is about a 45-minute drive east of Flagstaff. The park boasts 35,000 acres, encompassing roughly 2,500 documented archaeological sites. While you won’t be able to see them all or even be allowed to, it’s worth a trip here to see the highlights, and it’s a good time to go. The elevation of the park is about 4,700 feet so weather forecasts call for average daily highs in the 80s through most of September.

(Deborah Wall) The Nevada Northern Railway in Ely offers steam and diesel excursions.
Ely offers cool respite from scorching heat
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Sick of the scorching Southern Nevada summer? Ely is a wonderful escape destination this time of year to enjoy outdoor activities and visit historic sites at pleasant temperatures.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was named to the 2020-2021 U.S. Natio ...
Grothe named to national swim team; sets sights on Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making perhaps one last effort at a life-long dream, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, was named to the U.S. National Team where he’ll compete for an opportunity at the 2021 Olympic Games.

(Deborah Wall) Devil’s Postpile, near Mammoth Lakes in California’s eastern Sierr ...
Sierras home to Devil’s Postpile
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mammoth Lakes, California, in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, is the jumping-off place to visit Devil’s Postpile National Monument. The monument was established in 1911 to preserve a rare columnar basalt formation, as well as other natural features.

(Stephanie Wright) Ava Wright, a senior at Boulder City High School, has committed to play voll ...
Westcliff has ‘Wright’ stuff for volleyball star
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Ava Wright, a star on the girls volleyball team, has solidified her place as a future collegiate athlete, committing to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program Westcliff University in Irvine, California.

(Lisa Orton) Sierra Orton, a senior at Boulder City High School, visited the campus at Arkansas ...
Orton to head to Arkansas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Sierra Orton has found her collegiate home for the next four seasons, committing to Arkansas Tech University.

Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Southern Nevada Eagles Boulder City's Southern Nevada Eagles baseball team takes first place a ...
Boulder City baseball team takes Utah tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City baseball players recently took the field for the first time this summer and won the 18u Pioneer Tournament Championship in Heber Valley, Utah.

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team earned its third straight state title in 201 ...
Goal of fourth consecutive state championship for girls volleyball in doubt
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A chance for a fourth consecutive 3A state championship for the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has been put in doubt, as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently suspended fall athletics.