Eagles’ academics honored

Excelling in academics, athletics and citizenship, Boulder City High School was awarded the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s annual Award of Excellence earlier this month for the 2021-2022 winter season.

(Boulder City review file photo) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team, seen in February, had the highest grade point average in the 3A division for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Excelling in academics, athletics and citizenship, Boulder City High School was awarded the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s annual Award of Excellence earlier this month for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Winning the award more times than she could count, Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner expressed her appreciation of the Eagles’ student body for this honor.

“Boulder City High School has gotten this award for many years now,” Wagner said. “We’ve gotten it almost every year I’ve been here. We have excelled in sports both on and off the field. I always love getting this award.”

Expressing his appreciation, Athletic Director Alex Moore added to Wagner’s sentiments.

“I am so proud of how our student athletes perform in the classroom and in athletics,” Moore said. “They are well deserving of this award.”

The boys and girls basketball teams won academic first-place awards for having the highest team grade point average in the 3A classification. The girls average was 3.74 and the boys was 3.51.

The flag football team placed third overall in their division with a 3.40 grade point average.

In athletics last season, girls golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball made 3A state tournament appearances, along with boys basketball, bowling, golf, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

Boys bowling, tennis and volleyball each won state championships last season, along with girls swimming.

Individually, current seniors Hunter Moore (160 pounds) and Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) won state titles last winter.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.