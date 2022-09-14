90°F
Eagles’ academics honored

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
(Boulder City review file photo) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team, seen in February, had the highest grade point average in the 3A division for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Excelling in academics, athletics and citizenship, Boulder City High School was awarded the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s annual Award of Excellence earlier this month for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Winning the award more times than she could count, Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner expressed her appreciation of the Eagles’ student body for this honor.

“Boulder City High School has gotten this award for many years now,” Wagner said. “We’ve gotten it almost every year I’ve been here. We have excelled in sports both on and off the field. I always love getting this award.”

Expressing his appreciation, Athletic Director Alex Moore added to Wagner’s sentiments.

“I am so proud of how our student athletes perform in the classroom and in athletics,” Moore said. “They are well deserving of this award.”

The boys and girls basketball teams won academic first-place awards for having the highest team grade point average in the 3A classification. The girls average was 3.74 and the boys was 3.51.

The flag football team placed third overall in their division with a 3.40 grade point average.

In athletics last season, girls golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball made 3A state tournament appearances, along with boys basketball, bowling, golf, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

Boys bowling, tennis and volleyball each won state championships last season, along with girls swimming.

Individually, current seniors Hunter Moore (160 pounds) and Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) won state titles last winter.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity girls voll ...
Lady Eagles triumph over longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls volleyball team from Boulder City High School took down rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, advancing to 7-0 on the season.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, k ...
Roundup: Girls cruise to victory on soccer field
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a three-game win streak, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team recently cruised to a pair of victories to advance to 5-3-1 on the season.

Eagles bounce back with flawless play, 45-0 victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bouncing back from its first loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s football team played flawlessly against Western on Friday, ending with a 45-0 victory.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant connects on a 77-yard t ...
Eagles play tough, but fall short
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football fell to Moapa Valley 26-22 during a televised home game Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, conti ...
Lady Eagles stay firmly in lead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team routed rival Virgin Valley and Eldorado.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The varsity football team from Boulder City High School, seen ...
Eagles rout Valley High 60-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team routed Valley High School 60-0 on Friday, Aug. 26, during their season opener.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Robert Crowl of Boulder City High School’s boys varsity ...
Lady Eagles learn to jell as team during tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing against stiff competition, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team ended its first few games with a 2-3-1 record.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Jordyn Woodard prepares to ...
Girls launch season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the year off on a high note, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 5A Foothill High School 3-1 in its season opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.