Eagles above .500 with win

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fielding a ground ball, infielder Tate Crine makes the th ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fielding a ground ball, infielder Tate Crine makes the throw to second base for the out against Green Valley on March 17.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 3, 2025 - 5:30 pm
 

Finishing 2-1 in this last week’s slate, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 9-8 on the season after some late inning heroics.

Knotting at 7-7 apiece with 4A Durango on March 28, Karter Law drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Eagles the victory.

Finishing 3 for 5 at the plate, Law finished with three runs batted in and a triple, while Spencer Aten finished 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a double.

Driving in a run each for the Eagles was Cael Starley (3 for 5), Colton Lewis (2 for 5) and Ethan Wagstaff (1 for 3).

On the mound, Scott Usyznski threw three scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.

“It was a great game,” head coach Denny Crine said. “We had guys get big hits and pitchers do a great job keeping us in the game.”

Far from an upset, it was the second 4A opponent the Eagles had beaten this past week, routing Cimarron-Memorial 19-8 on March 26 to build a four-game winning streak.

Scoring runs in bunches, the Eagles collected 16 hits overall, highlighted by a six-run first inning effort against the Spartans.

At the plate, Gavin Flake (2 for 4) drove in three runs, while Gavin Robinson and Wagstaff each batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Driving in a pair of runs each was Will Teeples (2 for 5), Law (1 for 2) and Gauge Andrews (1 for 3), while Tate Crine drove in a run on a RBI double.

On the mound, Tate Crine picked up the victory, striking out seven batters over five innings.

Unable to duplicate the same success on March 31, the Eagles fell to rival Virgin Valley 4-1.

Looking to build a new winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday.

