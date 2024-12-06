Eagle wrestlers start season on high note

Boulder City High School wrestling kicked off their season in style with a pair of victories over Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs in a tri-dual on Dec. 2.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Winning by pinfall, Jackson Buettner was named victorious for the Eagles against Canyon Springs on Dec. 2.

“It felt great to get a dual win tonight, but everyone knows at the end of the day we’re working toward the end result at state in February,” new head coach Clinton Garvin said. “It’s a great feeling to get a win tonight, but tomorrow morning it’s time to get back to work, hit the weight room and start fresh.”

Highlighting the Eagles’ efforts, Ryan Francis picked up a pair of pins against Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs, along with Nathaniel Lewis, Austin Sage and Garrett Adams.

Jackson Buettner picked up a decision victory over Pahrump Valley and a pin against Canyon Springs.

Against Pahrump Valley, Derek Hoskins, Logan Goode, Seth Kirby and Carson Senger all picked up pinfall victories.

Against Canyon Springs, Ruth recorded a pinfall victory.

“I think we did pretty well tonight,” Garvin said. “We’re working to get better day by day. It’s still very early in the season. I keep telling the guys, our current situation isn’t our final destination. We just have to keep our nose to the grindstone and keep taking chances to try and earn points.”

Inheriting a young and inexperienced roster in his first season atop the helm, Garvin sees promise in his group, expecting the Eagles to be in the mix once again come time for regionals.

“We’re coming into the season as a middle-class team,” Garvin said. “We’re young, a lot of guys don’t have the accolades as some of the previous returning guys, but at the end of the day we have guys who are hungry, know how to wrestle and love wrestling. We’re grateful to be able to compete. I think when you take a bunch of kids who have the same mindset together, you can accomplish great things.”

Sam Bonar, who placed third at state last season, did not compete in the Eagles opener, but is expected to be back on the mat sometime after the holiday break.

Looking to keep their hot streak going, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley today for a tri-dual with the rival Pirates and Del Sol, followed by their annual Boulder City Duals tournament on Saturday.