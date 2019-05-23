Dynasty continues: Girls swim team captures seventh consecutive state title

(Daphne Brownson) Members of Boulder City High School's girls swim team celebrae after winning the state championship in the 3A division Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Carson City. It was the seventh consecutive state title for the Lady Eagles.

Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team added onto its dynasty, capturing its seventh consecutive 3A state championship Saturday, May 18, at the Carson Aquatic Center in Carson City.

“It was super awesome that we were able to continue the legacy and to be a part of it,” senior Aimee Garcia said. “The whole season we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to win, but I think pulling off this win just shows how strong of a team we’ve built.”

Making the trip up north for the state meet this year, the Lady Eagles finished with an overall team score of 146 points, just edging past second-place finisher Truckee (135).

“The trip up north is always quite the experience, but all our kids swam hard and were very spirited and team oriented,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I was really glad the senior girls could go out on a winning note. We’ve won seven in a row now, but I’m just proud of all the swimmers and their improvement and love for the team.”

Going out on top and continue the Lady Eagles’ legacy, Garcia and senior Rose Pouch finished as four-time state champions, both winning two events each.

“It was an honor to win all four years,” Pouch said. “We fought hard and I couldn’t be more proud of what my team has done. I will cherish the memories I’ve made at every state championship I competed at. We couldn’t have done it without coach Sara.”

Coming up clutch when points were at a premium, Garcia placed first in the 200 freestyle (1:55.63) and 500 freestyle (5:07.58), while Pouch won the 200 individual medley (2:05.06) and 100 butterfly (56.74).

All placing in third to help the Lady Eagles obtain points were junior Isabella Fecteau in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle, junior Audrey Selinger in the 200 individual medley and sophomore Daphne Thompson in the 100-yard freestyle.

“I was constantly checking the scores after each race to see how we were placed,” Pouch said. “I was basically biting my nails, but we pulled through. The nervousness definitely made it easier to give it my best one more time.”

Putting the Lady Eagles over the top was the 400 freestyle relay team of Garcia, Pouch, junior Qunici Thomas and freshman Tara Kelsey, who finished first with a time of 3:41.64, besting Truckee’s relay team (3:48.32), which finished second.

Continuing their dynasty, graduating key stars and developing new ones along the way, the Lady Eagles’ program remains strong for another season due to the culture instilled by coach Carroll. With a rich winning tradition, the seniors are confident in the next group to carry the torch.

“I hope that our legacy will continue with the following classes,” Pouch said. “We won because we were competitive and spirited. We raced for not only ourselves but for our team. The team dynamic is what will help the Boulder City Eagles win again next year.”

