89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 29, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 

Following standout spring seasons, Boulder City High School baseball star Dylan Spencer and softball star Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports.

Representing all five levels of play, mostly dominated by 5A and 4A nominees, Spencer was one of seven 3A athletes to make the 66-player team, while Cook was one of five 3A athletes to make the 62-player team.

A standout two-way threat for the Eagles, Spencer helped lead Boulder City to a 21-8 record and playoff appearance during his senior campaign, with the help of both his bat at the plate and arm on the mound.

Leading the team with a .467 batting average, Spencer drove in 17 runs with four doubles, two home runs and a triple.

On the mound, Spencer finished with a 2-2 record with a 2.33 earned run average and 37 strikeouts.

“It’s pretty cool to be nominated with these guys,” Spencer said. “I played with and against a lot of these guys for several years. There’s a lot of talent here in the state. It’s just an honor to be nominated with them.”

While Spencer concludes his prep career with the Eagles, Cook is just starting to scratch the surface after a phenomenal sophomore season.

An offensive dynamo at the plate, Cook led the Eagles in batting average (.527), on base percentage (.581), hits (49), runs batted in (48), home runs (4) and triples (4), establishing herself as one of the top players in the 3A classification.

“I’m extremely happy for Bailey to be recognized and chosen for the All Nevada Southern team,” softball coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “She puts her time in during the off-season and works hard during the spring season. Well deserved.”

A two-year varsity contributor, Cook has already been a part of two state tournament appearances.

Continuing to rack up statistics and contributing to winning play, the future is bright for Cook after her latest accolade.

“I’m very grateful to get honorable mention as a sophomore,” Cook said. “It definitely pushes me to strive to continue to improve my game. My goal is to make first or second team by the time I graduate.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray was one of two BCHS track members, along ...
Eagles recognized for achievements on court, track, links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City junior boys volleyball star Brady Sorenson was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, one of six Eagles named to the team in their respective sports.

Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Josie McClaren, who recently graduated, was one of six BCHS swim ...
Six swimmers named to All-Southern Nevada team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honoring their highly-decorated program, six Boulder City High School swimmers were named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Coach Rachelle Huxford with her coach of the year plaque ...
Huxford named coach of the year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City head volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford was named 3A coach of the year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Three-sport athlete Bruce Woodbury also excelled in the classroom ...
Woodbury honored for athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School three-sport star Bruce Woodbury was named male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Las Vegas Sun, for his outstanding efforts in both athletics and academic.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Roman Rose sets the ball during volleyball action earlier ...
Trio of Eagles make All-State first team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dominating the 3A landscape en route to their third consecutive 3A state championship, three Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A All-State first team, while a pair were named second team selections.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Brady Sorenson spikes the ball against Sunrise Mountain i ...
Volleyball team cleans up with division honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping the Eagles to a school record 32 victories and their third consecutive 3A state championship, six Boulder City High School boys volleyball players were named to the 3A Mountain League team.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Brady Sorenson spikes the ball agai ...
BCHS boys take home third straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In dominating fashion, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their third consecutive 3A state championship, defeating Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on May 17.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Boys capture state swim crown; girls earn second
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking the pool by storm, Boulder City High School boys swimming won the 3A state championship on May 20 at Carson Aquatic Facility.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Swim teams headed to state championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School swim teams will be headed to Carson City this weekend for the 3A state meet, after top performances at regionals.