Dylan Spencer, Baylee Cook named all-division honorees

Following standout spring seasons, Boulder City High School baseball star Dylan Spencer and softball star Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports.

Representing all five levels of play, mostly dominated by 5A and 4A nominees, Spencer was one of seven 3A athletes to make the 66-player team, while Cook was one of five 3A athletes to make the 62-player team.

A standout two-way threat for the Eagles, Spencer helped lead Boulder City to a 21-8 record and playoff appearance during his senior campaign, with the help of both his bat at the plate and arm on the mound.

Leading the team with a .467 batting average, Spencer drove in 17 runs with four doubles, two home runs and a triple.

On the mound, Spencer finished with a 2-2 record with a 2.33 earned run average and 37 strikeouts.

“It’s pretty cool to be nominated with these guys,” Spencer said. “I played with and against a lot of these guys for several years. There’s a lot of talent here in the state. It’s just an honor to be nominated with them.”

While Spencer concludes his prep career with the Eagles, Cook is just starting to scratch the surface after a phenomenal sophomore season.

An offensive dynamo at the plate, Cook led the Eagles in batting average (.527), on base percentage (.581), hits (49), runs batted in (48), home runs (4) and triples (4), establishing herself as one of the top players in the 3A classification.

“I’m extremely happy for Bailey to be recognized and chosen for the All Nevada Southern team,” softball coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “She puts her time in during the off-season and works hard during the spring season. Well deserved.”

A two-year varsity contributor, Cook has already been a part of two state tournament appearances.

Continuing to rack up statistics and contributing to winning play, the future is bright for Cook after her latest accolade.

“I’m very grateful to get honorable mention as a sophomore,” Cook said. “It definitely pushes me to strive to continue to improve my game. My goal is to make first or second team by the time I graduate.”