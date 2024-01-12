29°F
Doane leads Lady Eagles in volleyball awards

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 11, 2024
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous kill against Virgin Valley on Aug 21.

Establishing herself as one of the top girls volleyball players in the state regardless of classification, Boulder City High School senior Addison Doane was named a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

Doane, who guided the Eagles to a 27-9 record, was one of only two 3A players to make the second team, joining The Meadows’ Alena Winkler. No 3A players were named to the first-team.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment for Addie,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “She’s very deserving of this honor and we’re glad they think as highly of her as we do.”

Named MVP for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League, Doane helped the Eagles reach the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season, before earning runner-up honors.

A complete player on the court, the senior led the Eagles with 329 kills, 97 serving aces, 259 digs and 16 blocks.

Named honorable mention selection was the duo of seniors Jordyn Woodard and Megan Uszynski, who were two of six total 3A players to make the 50-player list.

“They were both outstanding for us,” Robinson said. “On each end of the floor they provided sparks for us. Truly happy for them to be recognized as seniors.”

A defensive general, Woodard was a first-team 3A All-State selection after amassing a team-high 540 digs, along with 80 serving aces and 24 kills.

A second-team 3A All-State selection, Uszynski generated 237 kills, 57 serving aces, 263 digs and 16 blocks.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

