Sports

Defense leads way in flag football win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 30, 2023 - 11:30 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior linebacker Rylea St.Clair Blosfield picks up a sack in the Eagles 13-6 victory over Clark on Nov. 27.

Starting off the season with a win, Boulder City High School flag football defeated 4A Clark 13-6 on Nov. 27.

“Clark was a tough team,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “They have really good coaching and they made some great adjustments at half. It was a really good test for the girls. I thought we played well, we just have to clean some things up.”

Starting in her first game at quarterback, Junior Makayla Nelson completed 9 of 16, passing for 87 passing yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 50 yards on eight carries.

“Makayla is super raw, but she’s a freak athlete,” Ruth said. “When she gets loose in the open field, she gets loose and as the season goes on, she’s going to get a better arm. She’s dangerous all the time.”

Through the air, junior Baylee Cook caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown, while senior Izabel Rehrer caught two passes for five yards and a score.

Spreading the ball around on the ground, junior Noel Payne rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries, while Rehrer rushed for 59 yards on eight attempts.

Creating constant pressure on the Clark offense, junior Rylea St. Clair-Blosfield generated three sacks on the day, while senior Aspen Christian made three interceptions with 11 pass deflections.

Junior Emily Olsen made four tackles, while Rehrer made three tackles.

“Our defense is definitely going to make things interesting,” Ruth said. “They played great, I think that’s gonna allow us to take more chances on offense.”

Looking for another win, the Lady Eagles will travel to Western on Friday, followed by a home game against Valley on Monday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

