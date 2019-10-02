Cross-country runners stay on pace to qualify for state

Traveling to Foothill High School on Sept. 28 for the 4A-laden Falcon Invitational, both Boulder City High School cross-country programs held their own against steep competition.

(Getty Images)

Coming into the event with state meet aspirations, the Lady Eagles star trio of senior Audrey Selinger, junior Sophie Dickerman and sophomore Mary Henderson didn’t disappoint.

Competing against 102 runners in the junior and senior race, Audrey Selinger (21:58) finished near the top of the pack in 15th place; Dickerman (23:09) finished 29th.

“This race showed me that I can go against bigger schools and I can still hold my own,” Selinger said. “I also enjoy the challenge of competing against the 4A schools.”

In the freshman and sophomore race, Henderson (20:57) finished in fourth place out of 102 runners.

Junior Chloe Payne (23:48) finished 35th in the upperclassman race, while freshman Callie Torgesen (24:42) finished 35th in the underclassman race, boosting Lady Eagles’ strong core.

“I think the goal of getting back to state is definitely attainable,” head coach Staci Selinger said. “All of the girls continue to improve their times each race and racing extremely well as a team, pushing each other both in practice and on race day. They have high expectations for themselves and are working hard to reach their goals. I am very proud of the work they’ve put in so far and their success this season.”

The boys program is still looking to find its footing, improving with each race that passes. The Falcon Invitational was a clear indication that the team is heading in the right direction.

“I have a great group of guys this year,” Staci Selinger said. “They’re all working hard to earn those seven varsity spots and they also continue to run new best times each week.”

Running his own personal best at the Falcon Invitational, junior Ethan Porter (17:46) finished 17th out of 187 competitors, gaining confidence as he heads for another state meet appearance as at least an individual.

“This event really gave me confidence because I can see that I can hang with the top guys from the bigger schools,” Porter said. “I’m really hoping this helps power me to a top three or five finish against the guys in my division.”

Adding a solid one-two punch with Porter, junior Sean White (18:59) finished 47th, taking the next step in his breakout season.

“Sean is a huge asset to the team in many ways: leadership, work ethic and drive to win,” Staci Selinger said. ‘He never misses a workout and trains hard. He has helped lead and encourage his teammates to work harder and race faster.”

Junior Seth Woodbury (20:32) and senior Rome Peregrino (20:41) finished 92nd and 97th, respectively, in the upperclassman race.

In the freshman and sophomore race, sophomore Keifer Reinhart (20:22) finished 41st.

The Eagles’ program will put its skills against the test once again this weekend, this time on its home course at Veterans’ Memorial Park during the Lake Mead Invitational.

