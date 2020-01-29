52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Cowboy culture central to Wickenburg

By Deborah Wall Outdoors
January 29, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

Mild winters, interesting history and striking scenery make Wickenburg, Arizona, an outstanding choice for a winter getaway. Located in high Sonoran Desert about 3½ hours south of Las Vegas, the town is surrounded by rolling hills full of picturesque Sonoran vegetation such as saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus.

In February the average daytime temperatures reach the high 60 degrees, with March averages in the low 70s.

The town was established in 1863 and is named for Henry Wickenburg, an Austrian immigrant who ventured west seeking a cure for his gold fever. He discovered the quartz outcropping that became the Vulture Mine. The mine operated from 1863 to 1942 and produced 340,000 ounces of gold and 260,000 ounces of silver.

The Vulture City Ghost Town, about 12 miles from Wickenburg proper, is a fine place to spend an hour or so strolling along a half-mile gravel walking path around the old mining town. You will find plenty of old buildings to poke around in and see hundreds of mining artifacts.

Don’t miss Henry Wickenburg’s restored 15-by-20-foot cabin, which he built in 1864 of stone and adobe. Nearby, look for a large ironwood tree (olneya tesota) that is said to be 200-300 years old. Known as the Hanging Tree, it stretched somebody’s neck 18 times, at least according to legend.

Though it started as a mining town, Wickenburg became a center of cowboy culture, and remains so. Many team roping events are held throughout the winter months.

Start your visit at the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce at the Santa Fe Depot, which was built in 1895. Pick up a map and set out on a self-guided walking tour. More than 20 buildings are listed in the National Register of Historic Places, an impressive number for a town that counted only about 6,400 residents in the last census.

Throughout the town there are bronze sculptures depicting historic events and people. Also, be sure to stop in at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum, an institution of legendary high quality. It displays original artworks by masters such as Frederic Remington, Charles Russell and George Phippen. Not to be overlooked is the fine folk art expressed in bolo ties, spurs, bits, bridles, chaps and gun belts.

If your feet itch for hiking trails, the best for all ages are found at the Hassayampa River Preserve. This is a 770-acre park filled with streamside habitats and excellent birding opportunities. Most of the 100-mile Hassayampa River flows underground, but here at the preserve, its crystal waters flow year-round, creating a haven for wildlife. More than 280 species of birds, both resident and migratory, have been recorded here.

Bring binoculars as you stroll around the riparian vegetation of cottonwoods and willows on short easy trails. Some birds to look for include the great blue heron, green heron and a wide variety of hawks.

The 72nd annual Gold Rush Days take place Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16. The event honors the days of ranching and gold mining that put the town on the map. This celebration is not only the town’s largest, but also features a national senior pro rodeo, a carnival, an artisan fair and a parade that is one of the state’s largest. The Gold Rush parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and will have more than 100 entries. Often the entries include as many as 1,000 horses.

For more information on Wickenburg, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 928-684-5479 or visit www.visitwickenburg.com.

Many of Deborah Wall’s columns have been compiled into books about hiking in the Southwest. She is also the author of “Great Hikes, a Cerca Country Guide” and a co-author of the book “Access For All, Seeing the Southwest With Limited Mobility.” Wall can be reached at Deborabus@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Junior Ethan Speaker runs drills during pract ...
Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School ...
Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Roger Hall) The Mighty Ducks face off against The Slap Shots in Boulder City Parks and Recreat ...
City Recreation, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Youth floor hockey season begins

(Boulder BMX) Boulder BMX, which operates the track at Veterans' Memorial Park, will host a sta ...
BMX track to host state event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City BMX track will host a Nevada state qualifier race Saturday, Feb. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Makena Arb ...
Girls rely on strong offense
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team remains one of the top programs in the 3A classification, even after splitting a pair of games recently.

(Bryan Moore) Curtis Brown, a senior at Boulder City High School, went 5-0 in the 138-pound div ...
Roundup: Wrestlers undefeated at Desert Oasis Duals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting their skills to the test against top competition, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team went unbeaten at the 4A laden Desert Oasis Duals on Jan. 18.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, seen in June 2019, won a pair of race ...
Grothe wins two races at pro series event
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, won a pair of races at the 2020 Tyr Pro Swim Series held Jan. 16-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.