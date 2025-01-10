43°F
Comeback boys get recognized with awards

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sean Pendleton launches a shot against Moapa Valley on Oct. 8. Pendleton finished with three goals in the game against the Pirates, ending the season with 19 goals.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 9, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School boys’ soccer improve by eight wins from last season, four Eagles were named to the All-League team for their efforts.

Winless a season ago with a 0-15-1, Sean Pendleton, Luke Wright, Ben Porter and Carson Smith were nominated for helping the Eagles’ turnaround with a 8-9-2 record.

“I’m very proud of these four boys that were voted to the Mountain League team,” head coach Eric Dickenson said. “It was a very difficult nomination decision since we could only nominate four players from our team as other players (Ayden Villa, Robert Crowl, River Schenk and Benno Kossol) deserved the recognition too.”

Finishing fourth in the Mountain League and earning a postseason berth, Pendleton and Wright were both named to the Southern Region second team and Mountain League first team for their efforts.

“Sean and Luke are fun to watch,” Dickenson said. “They have a unique chemistry and are skillful, durable and the ultimate competitors. They were our most valuable players on offense and in the midfield. They were important for us being competitive and making the playoffs this past season.”

Leading offensively, Pendleton scored a team-high 19 goals with five assists.

Wright dished out a team-high nine assists with six goals.

Porter (five goals, five assists) and Smith (two goals, two assists) were both named to the Mountain League second team.

Helping bring the Eagles soccer program back to relevance, Dickenson acknowledged the challenges of his first season, overcome by the team’s star power.

“It was a challenging season in several ways for the program, but we were competitive and still succeeded, which I am proud of,” Dickenson said. “I hope this season spurs excitement and interest in boys soccer next year.”

Smith, a junior, will be the only returner next season of the quartet honored.

