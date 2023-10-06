Coaches weigh in on September’s athletes of the month

At the culmination of each month, Boulder City Review will highlight an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport, highlighting their excellent play.

Football: Senior Brady Sorenson

Highlight: a key two-way star for the Eagles, Sorenson leads the Eagles offense with 25 catches for 446 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 tackles on defense. A key piece of the Eagles’ high-flying offense, the senior caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown against rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 29.

Coach’s comments: “Brady is truly a special player,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “He’s a two-way standout for us who rarely comes off the field. The way he has the ability to just take over a game is so special. A lot of times we think the play is dead and all of a sudden he turns it into a positive gain. He’s really fun to watch.”

Girls golf: Freshman Emmerson Hinds

Highlights: A freshman phenom, Hinds finished first at Sienna golf club on Sept. 19, shooting a 69 on the par 72 course.

At Coyote Springs on Sept. 12, Hinds finished tied for first with a score of 72.

Coach’s Comments: “Emmerson is a special talent,” head coach Bobby Resse said. “We are lucky to have her. I wish I could take some credit but this young lady is driven to be the best golfer she can and I just drive her to matches. She really gutted out the match at Canyon Springs. Had a lead then started to feel sick, lost her lead but battled back to finish tied for first. Her second match she took the lead early and never gave it up. Excited to see what she can do at regionals and the state tournament.”

Girls soccer: Junior Makayla Nelson

Highlight: A lethal goal scorer for the Lady Eagles, Nelson has scored 24 goals on the season, with three assists.

A flat-out playmaker, Nelson scored seven goals with an assist against Mater East on Sept. 19 in a 14-0 victory.

Coach’s comments: “Makayla is a top-level athlete who from game start to game finish plays with enthusiasm and tenacity,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “Her mindset is to go get goals and does not ever quit. She is a joy to coach and always has a great attitude. She strives for top performance and has speed and a winner’s mindset.”

Boys soccer: Junior Ben Porter

Highlight: A bright spot for the Eagles this season, Porter has scored six goals on the year with an assist.

Coach’s comments: “Ben has been a key player to the team,” head coach Amanda Carducci said. “Whether he is in the midfield or playing forward, he always finds a way to make a difference in the game.”

Girls tennis: Senior Emma Wood

Highlight: A four-year varsity contributor for the Eagles, Woods played a key role in the Eagles’ 17-1 victory over rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 19, finishing 3-0 on the day.

Coach’s comments: “Emma is my go-to player,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “She has confidence and determination and I count on her points every match. Emma has always been a very good consistent player, but this year she has elevated her game, bringing it to the next level. The couple of matches that she has lost this season were very close against good solid competition. I expect her to go far individually this season and as a coach I have enjoyed every moment with her on the court.”

Boys tennis: Juniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton

Highlight: A doubles tandem that could be dangerous in the individual postseason bracket, Wright and Pendleton have been a key factor in the Eagles’ first-place standing this season, winning all their doubles league matches except one this season.

Coach’s comment: “Having Sean and Luke come to the tennis program from soccer has been extremely beneficial to our program,” head coach Rachelle Huxford. “They are such amazing athletes and have picked up tennis so quickly. They have been dynamic as the No. 2 doubles team. It has been incredible watching them learn and be successful within such a short period of time.”

Girls volleyball: Senior Addison Doane

Highlight: A key threat offensively for the Lady Eagles, Doane leads the team this season with 148 kills.

Routinely a player of the game candidate, Doane came up big against rival Moapa in a crucial 3-2 victory, generating a season-high 27 kills.

Coach’s comments: “Addison has definitely turned up her play for us,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “Against Moapa Valley we lost one of our best players, Megan Uszynski, to injury and Addison really came up big for us down the stretch. She’s an amazing player to watch.”

Girls cross country: Junior Layla Lourenco

Highlight: Giving the girls a solid runner who should qualify for regionals, Lourenco finished sixth out of 34 runners at Foothill on Sept. 28.

Finishing near the top in the majority of meets this season, Lourenco finished 12th out of 46 runners at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Sept. 2 and 16th out of 34 runners at the Larry Burgess Invitational on Sept. 9.

Coach’s comments: “Layla has been a really good runner for us and has formed a solid duo with junior Ellie Palmer,” head coach Mark Misursca said. “She a track athlete who decided to come out and run for us this year and she’s really done a great job.”

Boys cross country: Junior Paul Moll

Highlight: The top runner for the boys program, Moll finished 30th out of 60 runners at the Larry Burgess Invitational on Sept. 9, while finishing 21st out of 56 runners at a weekday event at Foothill on Sept. 28.

Coach’s comments: “Paul has continued to be our best runner this season,” head coach Mark Misursca said. “He’s set a few personal bests in September and has a really good chance to qualify for regionals.”