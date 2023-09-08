75°F
Sports

Coaches name August athletes of the month

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 8, 2023 - 3:08 pm
 

Editor’s Note: Boulder City Review highlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport.

Football: Junior Gage Hopkinson

Highlight: In his first career varsity start, Hopkinson helped the Eagles defeat Valley 45-8, behind a five-touchdown performance. Completing 16 of 25 passing, Hopkinson threw for 266 yards, while connecting with four different receivers for scores.

Coach’s Comments: “Gage had a great game,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “This is why I had confidence in him all summer. He had great chemistry with his receivers and showed poise out there.”

Girls’ golf: Freshman Makenzie Martorano

Highlights: A standout freshman for the Lady Eagles, Martorano finished in sixth place with a score of 98 out of 25 golfers on Aug. 17 at Casa Blanca Golf Club.

At Mountain Falls Golf Club on Aug. 24, Martorano finished seventh out of 25 golfers with a score of 100.

Coach’s Comments: “She has done a fantastic job so far,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “The best part is she is so young and eager to learn. She is very responsive to any coaching she gets.”

Girls’ soccer: Senior Natasha Oeland

Highlight: An all-around playmaker for the Lady Eagles during their three-game slate, Natasha Oeland leads the team in assists with eight, while second in goals with four.

In a 9-0 defeat of Sloan Canyon on Aug. 30, Oeland dished out five assists, while scoring a goal.

Coach’s comments: “From a team standpoint Natasha is constantly looking for angles and ways to create opportunities for her teammates,” head coach Arnold Oeland said.

Boys’ soccer: Junior Robert Crowl

Highlight: in the Eagles’ season opening 2-2 tie with rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 22, Crowl scored a goal for the Eagles, while setting up junior Ben Porter for his goal.

Coach’s comments: “Robert is a very hard worker,” head coach Amanda Carducci said. “He wants to get better every day, while making his teammates better in the process.”

Girls’ tennis: Juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris

Highlight: A doubles tandem that has a chance to make an appearance in the individual state tournament, the duo is currently undefeated on the season, helping the Lady Eagles defeat higher classified opponents Cimarron-Memorial, Liberty and Silverado.

Coach’s comments: “Chayce and Madeline have both come out determined and ready,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “Their main goal is to snag a state title together.”

Boys’ tennis: Seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose

Highlight: A doubles tandem that has individual state championship aspirations, the duo is currently undefeated on the season, helping the Lady Eagles defeat higher classified opponents Cimarron-Memorial, Liberty and Silverado.

Coach’s comment: “You would never know this was Ike and Roman’s first year playing with each other,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “On the court they gel so well together. They have a goal of becoming state champions and if they continue to work hard, I think that goal could be in reach.”

Girls’ volleyball: Senior Megan Uszynski

Highlight: an all-around force for the Lady Eagles in the month of August, Uszynski led the Eagles with 75 kills, while adding 92 digs defensively and 17 serving aces.

Coach’s Comments: “Megan has been phenomenal for us,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “Anything we need her to do on the court for us, she’s capable of handling.”

Girls’ cross country: Junior Ellie Palmer

Highlight: Competing in the Red Rock Invitational at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex on Aug. 26, junior Ellie Palmer finished 21st out of 51 runners as the lone girls competitor.

Coach’s Comment: “I expect Ellie to have a really good season,” head coach Mark Misursca said. “She continues to put in the work and I know her times will improve.”

Boys’ cross country: Junior Paul Moll

Highlight: Competing in the Red Rock Invitational at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, junior Paul Moll finished 78th out of 107 runners.

Coach’s comments: “I think Paul will do really well once we get into our conference races,” head coach Mark Misursca said. “He finished just ahead of junior Brandon Pickett who made an appearance at state last year, so we have high hopes for Paul.”

