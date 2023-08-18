Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Backed by a strong returning core, head coach Chad Robinson called this the most talented team top to bottom and likes the girls’ chances once again in the 3A.

“From one to 13, this is the most loaded team I’ve coached,” he said. “We have a lot of depth on this team, which really helps us not just in games, but in practice. Every day the girls are getting good competition, which should prepare them for another run at state.”

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles, senior Addison Doane returns after being named a second team All-Southern Nevada honoree last season, highlighting the best players in the state regardless of classification.

A first-team 3A All-Southern Region selection, Doane is established as a top offensive threat, generating 306 kills, 183 digs and 51 aces as a junior.

Doane was named one of two captains this season, along with senior Megan Uszynski, who will be the Eagles’ other top offensive threat.

A second-team region and first-team league selection last season, Uszynski generated 192 kills and 102 digs.

“They both worked hard all offseason,” Robinson said. “I feel they’re both ready to continue and exceed what they did last year.”

Returning to anchor the defense will be senior Jordyn Woodard, who was a first-team region selection, after generating a team-high 364 digs.

Looking to take on larger roles this season, senior Haley May was named second-team Mountain League last season, while senior Aspen Christian was named to the league honorable mention list.

May made 112 kills with 23 blocks, while Christian generated 62 kills with 23 digs.

Adding depth, junior Sophia Kelso will look to make an impact in the middle as the Lady Eagles’ top newcomer, while junior Lily Mackey will be the team’s primary setter.

Testing themselves early, the Lady Eagles will compete in the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday, where they’ll start off with local programs Spring Valley and Legacy, followed by a match with California’s Sage Creek.