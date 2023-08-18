84°F
Sports

Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 17, 2023 - 9:57 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Backed by a strong returning core, head coach Chad Robinson called this the most talented team top to bottom and likes the girls’ chances once again in the 3A.

“From one to 13, this is the most loaded team I’ve coached,” he said. “We have a lot of depth on this team, which really helps us not just in games, but in practice. Every day the girls are getting good competition, which should prepare them for another run at state.”

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles, senior Addison Doane returns after being named a second team All-Southern Nevada honoree last season, highlighting the best players in the state regardless of classification.

A first-team 3A All-Southern Region selection, Doane is established as a top offensive threat, generating 306 kills, 183 digs and 51 aces as a junior.

Doane was named one of two captains this season, along with senior Megan Uszynski, who will be the Eagles’ other top offensive threat.

A second-team region and first-team league selection last season, Uszynski generated 192 kills and 102 digs.

“They both worked hard all offseason,” Robinson said. “I feel they’re both ready to continue and exceed what they did last year.”

Returning to anchor the defense will be senior Jordyn Woodard, who was a first-team region selection, after generating a team-high 364 digs.

Looking to take on larger roles this season, senior Haley May was named second-team Mountain League last season, while senior Aspen Christian was named to the league honorable mention list.

May made 112 kills with 23 blocks, while Christian generated 62 kills with 23 digs.

Adding depth, junior Sophia Kelso will look to make an impact in the middle as the Lady Eagles’ top newcomer, while junior Lily Mackey will be the team’s primary setter.

Testing themselves early, the Lady Eagles will compete in the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday, where they’ll start off with local programs Spring Valley and Legacy, followed by a match with California’s Sage Creek.

THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Roman Rose, a senior on this year's boys tennis team, is ...
Returning, new players to lead Eagles tennis
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Behind a handful of newcomers, Boulder City High School boys tennis will look to retool this season and make a push at a long postseason run.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Chayce Larson returns a shot during practice this ...
Girls tennis to lean on doubles teams
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

After making it to the 3A state tournament last season, Boulder City High School girls tennis figures to once again be a top contender.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Parker Reynolds, a 2020 Boulder City High graduate, has returned ...
A homecoming for former quarterback Parker Reynolds
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Already having had success on the field as a player, Boulder City class of 2020 graduate Parker Reynolds is returning to the football program as the new offensive coordinator under head coach Bubba Mariani.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review J.J. Santana (white tank top) won his sixth straight Legends of C ...
Big turnout for popular 5K run
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Despite temperatures hovering around the 90-degree mark at 7 a.m., and a fair amount of humidity thrown in for good measure, close to 200 runners took part Saturday in a popular annual 5K run.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bubba Mariani, Boulder City High School’s new varsity football ...
Eagles welcome new football coach
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Looking to build upon recent success, Boulder City High School has named former Desert Pines offensive coordinator Bubba Mariani as their new head football coach.

Community football is back in Boulder City
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a seven-year hiatus, youth tackle football is back in Boulder City, following the creation of the Boulder City Bears youth organization founded by president and head coach James Cracolici.

Photos courtesy Brandi McClaren A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had st ...
From B.C. to L.A.

A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had strong showings in several events last weekend in a meet held at the University of Southern California. The meet featured swimmers from Arizona, Utah, Oregon, California, Nevada and Wyoming. Representing the Boulder City Heatwave were, from left, Phoebe McClaren who finished eighth overall in the 800-meter freestyle and ninth in the 1,500-meter freestyle, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren, who both had personal bests.

Photo courtesy of Henderson Basketball Academy Playing for Coach Ron Cobbs of the Henderson Bas ...
Bigfoot Hoops champions

Boulder City was well represented at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Main Event tournament, July 6-9. AAU teams from around the country attended this NCAA certified event, as well as college coaches who eyed potential recruits. Playing for the Henderson Basketball Academy team, the 16-year-olds earned the Gold Level Championship Trophy. Look for these players at the Boulder City High School games this season.

Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bret Lundgaard, a 2004 graduate of Boulder City High School was named Ivy League Coach of the Year after leading Princeton to a 2022-23 conference championship.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.