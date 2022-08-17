Coach: Team to put athleticism to advantage

The girls varsity soccer team, behind an athletic group of players at Boulder City High School, is looking to get over the hump and win its first state title in school history after making two consecutive 3A state tournament appearances.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Returning as a sophomore, Makayla Nelson, seen in the November championship game, is the Lady Eagles soccer team's top scoring threat. Last season she scored 18 goals.

“This is a very lean team and fit team and that’s a dynamic that we’re going to use to be successful,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “We have a lot of good true athletes on this year’s team and we’re going to use that to our advantage.”

Falling in the state semifinals last season to South Tahoe 1-0, Oeland said his girls have been ready to take the field and build upon their success.

“We have a lot of girls returning who have experienced success and they want more,” he said. “It was heartbreaking to lose at state last season, but it was also a learning lesson for us. That loss has and will only make us better.”

Sophomore Makayla Nelson returns as the team’s top scoring threat, after netting 18 goals last season. Junior Natasha Oeland will look to be a complete playmaker after dishing out 23 assists with 13 goals.

Sophomore Abby Byington will look to build upon a strong freshman campaign where she scored 13 goals with six assists, and senior Miranda Williams returns after dishing out nine assists, with six goals.

Also playing key roles this season will be seniors Ava Payne (five goals, two assists) and Ashley Mendez (six goals, two assists).

“Our returners have only gotten better,” coach Oeland said. “They’ve learned how to improve on what they were good at to make their strengths only stronger. All of them are great leaders as well and have had a really positive affect on our newer players.”

In the net, senior Julia Tregnan and junior Saige Schweich are currently battling for the starting goalie job.

Playing in the Las Vegas Kickoff, the Lady Eagles will start off with Green Valley’s blue team on Monday, Aug. 22, followed by Cimarron on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and rival Moapa Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

