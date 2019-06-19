85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Coach: Summer best time for young players to hone skills

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:23 pm
 

Focusing solely on player development this summer, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U suffered a minor setback, finishing the week with a 1-2 record.

Ask Boulder City High School baseball coach Ed McCann whether the team’s win-loss record matters to him and he’ll scoff at the idea.

“Honestly, as long as we’re improving each day, the wins and losses don’t really matter,” McCann said. “Do we want to win every game? Of course we do, but right now we’re trying new things and experimenting and that’s what playing this summer is all about. I have a right-handed batter (Jeremy Spencer) batting left handed this summer so he can become a more valuable player. We’re focused on developing future varsity studs.”

Stacked with a roster loaded with future varsity talent, the Southern Nevada Connie Mack league Eagles suffered a 4-2 loss to 4A Foothill on June 13, followed by splitting their doubleheader with 4A Las Vegas on Monday, June 17.

Winning game one 10-4, the Eagles exploded for five runs in the fourth inning to fuel the rout.

At the plate, David Padilla finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in; Cameron Calvez (1 for 1), Charlie Stewart (1 for 3) and Dylan Spencer (1 for 3) each drove in a run apiece.

On the mound, Spencer earned the victory, throwing three innings where he struck out three batters.

In game two, the Eagles fell 8-3, but got an RBI each from Matthew Pickens (1 for 2), Dodger Smith (1 for 2) and Jeremy Spencer (1 for 3).

Padilla finished 1 for 1 and David Wagner finished 1 for 2 at the plate.

“I think what happened Saturday was just fatigue,” McCann said. “It’s hard to play back-to-back, especially for younger players and that’s OK. We’re learning how to manage this. We came out firing in game one and then stalled a little bit in game two. That’s what this summer is all about, learning. I’d rather it happen here than in March when it’s time for varsity.”

Dropping to 7-3 on the season following their pair of losses, McCann said he likes what he sees from the bunch. Getting a first-hand look at the roster made up of freshman and eighth-graders, McCann said he feels there are many high-impact players on the team who are only getting better in the Connie Mack league.

“We’ve had a great first couple of weeks of baseball,” McCann said. “We have a lot of talented kids who are coachable and want to do things the right way. They want coaching and then they apply it during the game. I’m excited for the future of our varsity program. We’re already a loaded team and having all these kids will give us great depth. There’s a lot of bright futures out here.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City High School sophomore Blaze Trumble was recently named to the Nevada all-state sec ...
Trumble earns all-state honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Brendan Thorpe of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseba ...
Rout inspired by defeat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.

(Deborah Wall) Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River offer unique views of Glen Cany ...
Raft trip offers glimpse at hidden wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River starts at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lees Ferry. It’s extremely difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local rafting company.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Aimee Garcia, who was the Class 3A state champion ...
Eight Eagles earn all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting the tone for excellence athletically this spring, eight Boulder City High School athletes were named to the Nevada all-state teams in their respective sports, which highlight the top players in each sport regardless of classification.

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for ...
BCHS wins ‘Cup’ for top athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Displaying excellence in both athletics and academics, Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for the third consecutive year.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Matthew Pickens of the Southern Nevada Eagles hits a gr ...
Eagles score double-digit victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Connie Mack League cruised to a trio of double-digits victories this week, defeating Palo Verde 12-2 on Friday, June 7, and Faith Lutheran 24-2 and 11-3 on Saturday, June 8, advancing to 6-1 on the season.

(Meghan Schaper) Members of Boulder City High School’s boys golf team are, from left, Ja ...
Schaper named coach of year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Andy Schaper was named 3A boys golf coach of the year after leading his team to a state champion runner-up finish this spring.

Troy Connell, seen pitching for the Boulder City High School Eagles in May, struck out seven ba ...
Team benefits from Eagles’ coaching
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Inheriting nearly the varsity baseball roster from Boulder City High School, Southern Nevada Eagles head coach Jimmy Lee said he feels confident about his team’s prospects of competing in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) After scoring a run Chase Calvez, left, followed by Isa ...
Coach sees talent in young players
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The future of Boulder City High School baseball will be on display this summer as the Southern Nevada Eagles 14u team takes the field in the Nevada Connie Mack League.

(Deborah Wall) Big Bear Lake is about 8 miles long and about 1 mile wide; it offers 23 miles of ...
Big Bear Lake offers myriad sights, activities
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Big Bear Lake, California, is an easy drive from Boulder City, less than four hours away in the San Bernardino Mountains. This resort town is at an elevation of 7,000 feet, making it a fine place to escape the blistering summers of the surrounding deserts. Summer average daily high temperatures are in the high 70s, with nights dipping down into the 40s.