Coach sees talent in young players

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) After scoring a run Chase Calvez, left, followed by Isaac Tuenge, is met by David Wagner, right, with a handshake against the Southern Nevada Panthers Silver on July 2, 2018. Calvez and Wagner have returned to the Southern Nevada Eagles 14u team in the Nevada Connie Mack League and are making their presence felt, with Calvez pitching scoreless innings and Wagner hitting solidly. Tuenge had advanced to the 18u team.

The future of Boulder City High School baseball will be on display this summer as the Southern Nevada Eagles 14u team takes the field in the Nevada Connie Mack League.

“We’re very excited about this summer,” coach Alex Moore said. “We got a really deep group and a lot of talented players on the roster. We’re excited to get them to competition this summer and watch them grow as players.”

After their first week of play, the Eagles are 3-1. They split their double-header with 4A Spring Valley on May 29, before knocking off 4A Clark for a pair of wins Saturday, June 1.

“I think the boys did great for the first week of play,” Moore said. “It will be great to get them tested by playing some of the bigger schools. Were hopeful to be competitive this summer and win a lot of games.”

Splitting with the Grizzlies, the Eagles won 11-2, before falling 13-1.

Picking up the victory, Ben Schaffler allowed two runs over two innings pitched with a pair of strikeouts, while Jeremy Spencer (four strikeouts) and Chase Calvez (three strikeouts) each pitched two scoreless innings.

At the plate against the Grizzlies, David Wagner finished 2 for 2 with a pair of runs batted in. Schaffler finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Jeremy Spencer finished 1 for 2 with an RBI double, and Dylan Spencer (1 for 1) and Hunter Moore (1 for 3) each added an RBI.

Sweeping the Chargers, Schaffler picked up the 6-4 victory after throwing four scoreless innings of relief, while Colton Hartgroves picked up a 10-3 victory.

“One thing our team has is a lot of capable pitching,” Moore said. “Were deep at a lot of positions, but certainly on the mound. We have a lot of kids who can do a bit of everything and that helps a lot.”

At the plate against the Chargers, Charlie Stewart batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs in the 6-4 victory; Dylan Spencer finished 1 for 2 with an RBI double.

In the 10-3 rout of the Chargers, Caleb Brown batted 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and a triple. Calvez batted 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and a double. Kason Jensen (1 for 2), Jack Clary (1 for 3) and Dodger Smith (1 for 4) each added an RBI for the Eagles.

The Eagles will host 4A Palo Verde on Friday, June 7.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.