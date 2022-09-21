Coach praises Eagles on gridiron

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen tackling a player from Moapa Valley on Sept. 1, rushed for 126 yards on 32 carries and made two tackles during Friday’s, Sept. 15, 8-6 victory over Virgin Valley.

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated rival Virgin Valley 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 16, picking up a monumental victory.

Traveling on the road for the victory, the Eagles advanced to 3-1 on the season.

“We’re very proud of how this team is playing,” said head coach Chris Morelli. “We played well against Moapa two weeks ago and now to go on the road and pick up this win is crucial for our program.”

Playing their style of football, the Eagles used a bruising rushing attack to wear the Bulldogs down, while their defense easily handled their opponent.

“Offensively we’re sticking to our game plan and defensively, you couldn’t ask for a better game than what those kids provided,” Morelli said.

Running all over the Bulldogs, senior Hunter Moore rushed for 126 yards on 32 carries, while senior Bruce Woodbury rushed for 34 yards and a score on three carries.

On defense, the Eagles deflected seven passes collectively. Moore made two tackles for a loss. Senior Dylan Sullivan and senior Torryn Pinkard each made five tackles, and sophomore Easton Welbourne generated an interception.

Thriving in pass coverage, the Eagles held Virgin Valley quarterback Gunner Cortez to 60 yards on 7 of 28 passing, while only allowing 73 rushing yards as a whole.

“We’re becoming a complete defense,” Morelli said. “Coming into the year we had some questions about our secondary and they’re playing great football right now. Everyone is in the right spot and making plays.”

The Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Friday, Sept. 23.

