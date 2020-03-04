Coach: Past play expected to calm returners’ nerves

Finishing in either first or second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings throughout the past decade, Boulder City High School’s softball program looks to continue its storied tradition behind a supporting cast of returners.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Brook Baker is expected to help lead the Lady Eagles softball team this season. She had a .348 batting average with 22 RBIs last year.

Young but skillful, the Lady Eagles will rely on four returning sophomores to continue their winning ways, while senior Ellie Ramsey and juniors Brooke Baker and Rose Mackey look to provide leadership, now that they’re upperclassman.

“A lot of our returning starters are young so getting experience last season was very beneficial,” said head coach Angelica Moorhead. “I don’t think they’ll be as nervous this season. I can already see them feeling more comfortable out there.”

Key players at the game’s most important positions are sophomores Paeton Carver, who will take over at catcher, and Alyssa Bryant, who will be the Lady Eagles’ workhorse.

Starting their season today, March 5, the Lady Eagles will travel to Needles, California, for their annual Colorado River Invitational trip where they’re guaranteed at least a four-game slate. They’ll follow up on Monday, March 9, against Del Sol for their home opener.

