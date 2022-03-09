56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Coach: Golfers’ inexperience should not affect title chances

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 9, 2022 - 3:46 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of this year’s varsity boys golf team are, from ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of this year’s varsity boys golf team are, from left, Chase Kovacevich, Augustin Acosta, Henry Stark, Joseph Tyler, Gage Hopkins, Josh Miller, Garrett Kreutzer, Kason Jensen, Jason Bardol, Bradley Lawson, Hayden Sullivan, Marshall Jensen, Alec Imboden, Sterling Morris and Coach Haden Jaramillo.

Boulder City High School’s boys golf team opened its season with a recent pair of events, finishing both in second place.

Starting the year off with a new head coach and a fresh roster, this year’s group may look different from years past but the expectation of still being among the top teams in the 3A classification remains.

“The boys are very aware of the success that the program has had in years past,” head coach Haden Jaramillo said. “There is a little bit of pressure to duplicate that success, but I think it’s good pressure. We have a very young group and we have plenty of time to continue that success.”

Competing in their first league match of the season at Mountain Falls Golf Club on Monday, March 7, the Eagles had a team score of 443, falling behind only host Pahrump Valley, which finished with a score of 414.

Freshman Chase Kovacevich placed third for the Eagles with a score of 107, and senior Jason Bardol finished in fifth place with a score of 111. Junior Bradley Lawson finished in sixth place with a score of 112, and junior Kason Jensen finished in ninth place with a score of 113.

Competing at the Pahrump Valley Invite on March 3-4, freshman Agustin Acosta placed third with a score of 197, and Bardol finished 11th with a score of 206.

“We have a bunch of new guys this season, so I’m proud of how they’ve worked after two meets,” Jaramillo said. “We know that we have a lot to learn still, but I like where we’re heading. At the Pahrump Invite that was a lot of guys’ first varsity experience, so that tells you our experience level. This week was a great learning experience for us.”

Jaramillo said he knows the history of the boys golf program and expects to keep the gold standard despite a young and inexperienced roster. Looking to see improvement throughout the season, Jaramillo said he feels the Eagles will still be in state tournament contention.

“We have a lot of underclassmen on this team and we’re looking for growth this season,” he said. “Our goal is to make it to the state meet and I feel even though we’re young that we have a good chance.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen compe ...
First-place win tops girls’ efforts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel, a junior at Boulder City High School, is seen in ...
Roundup: Teams unfazed by losses
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Concluding its first week of play with a 3-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is right where it should be, according to head coach Rachelle Huxford.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player ...
Basketball standouts honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Kenon Welbourne, seen making a catch at home plate as a sophom ...
Eagles look to young players on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A new era of Boulder City High School baseball will begin this spring following the departure of eight seniors from last season’s 12-0 team.

(Roger Hall) Coach John Balistere, bottom center, gives instructions to members of Boulder City ...
Eagles fall short of title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, losing to Northern Nevada’s Elko 59-29, but capped off one of its best seasons in recent memory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching in 2020 when she was a sophomore ...
Coach optimistic for 2022 season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team will once again look to claim its place among the top 3A programs, having last appeared in the state tournament in 2019.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kannon Rose, who was recognize ...
Boys volleyball team eyes repeat title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a perfect 13-0 season in which they won their first state championship in school history, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team will be tasked with doing it again, under immense pressure.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas goes to the bask ...
Eagles No. 1 seed for state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys basketball team is taking a trip to the 3A state tournament where it will represent the south as the No. 1 seed.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Josh Fotheringham wrestles an ...
Wrestlers take third at state contest
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School wrestling team placed third at the 3A state meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, finishing its season as the top Southern Nevada team.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ellie Speaker, seen in action ...
Lady Eagles come up short in 3A competition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming up just short in the 3A state championship, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 13-6 Monday, Feb. 22.