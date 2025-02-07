Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state

Shining on their home floor, Boulder City High School wrestling will send eight wrestlers to state, after placing third as a team at regionals.

“The team went out in front of their home crowd and performed well,” head coach Clinton Garvin said. “We qualified seven boys for the state tournament. Those who didn’t qualify have nothing to hang their heads about, they wrestled tough and came up short of their goal. It’s about getting back on the horse and finding ways to get better before next season for those guys at this point.”

Leading the charge for the Eagles, Otis Ruth finished first in the 138-pound weight division, defeating Moapa Valley’s Caleb Anderson in a 6-2 decision.

“I was just grateful to be in a position to try my hardest in front of my school,” Ruth said.

Finishing on the podium, Erick Garza (120-pounds), Logan Goode (132-pounds), Coen Burrows (144-pounds), Nate Lewis (150-pounds) and Sam Bonar (190-pounds) all finished in third place.

Caleb Porter (215-pounds) finished in fourth place.

“We wrestled good this weekend, but regionals isn’t the end goal,” Garvin said. “We have a few more days to get better before we head up north.”

Making the trip to state with the boys, Paisley Clemons will represent the Eagles as the first girls state qualifier in school history.

“Shout out Paisley Clemons for being Boulder City High School’s first state qualifier in the girls division,” Garvin said. “That’s a historic moment that no one will ever be able to take away from her.”

Traveling to Fallon, the Eagles will compete at Rafter 3C Arena Feb. 7-8.

“We are on the right track but we can’t take our foot off the gas now,” Garvin said. “We have to continue to work hard in the room and clean some things up before state. It’s a business trip, not a vacation.”