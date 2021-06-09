City recreation: Tourney ends league play

(Kelly Lehr) Kelli Greene from Boulder Dam Credit Union pitches during the coed softball league presented by the city’s parks and recreation department. The season-ending, double-elimination tournament begins Sunday, June 13.

Softball tourney ends league play

The coed softball league presented by Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is coming to an end this month. A double-elimination tournament begins Sunday, June 13, at Hemenway Valley Park.

Play will begin at 6 p.m. and continue on both ball fields at the park every hour until 10 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for June 27.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is currently the top seeded team, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator. It is followed closely by Where My Pitches At? and T.Q. Pallets.

The season began in March following state and local guidelines for COVID-19.

League standings: Boulder Dam Credit Union, 16-4; Where My Pitches At?, 14-6; T.Q. Pallets, 12-7-1; Green Grow Landscaping, 8-12; Dead Cows, 5-15; and Batters Anonymous, 4-15-1.

Planning for fall underway

The sports division of the city’s parks and recreation department is looking forward to hosting a fall season starting in September. Teams and individuals interested in playing in a league should contact the department at 702-293-9254.

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson returns

Boulder City’s recreation department will once again participate in the World Largest Swimming Lesson on June 17 at the municipal pool, 861 Avenue B. From noon until 1 p.m. swimmers of all levels will join with those across the globe for the 12th annual event in an effort to promote water safety.

“Last year, COVID-19 kept so many of our children out of the pools,” said Cheree Brennan, aquatics coordinator. “We have some catching up to do with our young swimmers, and this is a great way to make up for that lost time.”

Children 5 and younger must have an adult in the water with them, and those 3 and younger must wear a swim diaper.

There is no cost to participate, and those who attend may stay for the open swim session afterwards at a reduced rate.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the pool.

“The event happens the same week the U.S. Olympic swimming trials are happening in Omaha (Nebraska). We’re proud to say that Zane Grothe, who will be competing for a spot on the men’s Olympic swim team, basically grew up in our pool,” said Roger Hall, director of Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. “This event is a fantastic educational experience. Our leadership team and staff here at the pool make swim lessons a priority for the kids of Boulder City.”