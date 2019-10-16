67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

City Recreation, Oct. 17

By Boulder City Review
October 16, 2019 - 3:29 pm
 

Youth soccer players get gift, tickets to game from Lights

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department recently celebrated its partnership with its youth soccer department and the Las Vegas Lights FC professional soccer team.

In September, the players participated in a Boulder City Night, and Oct. 9 the organization came to Veteran’s Memorial Park to honor the program by presenting the department with a signed player jersey.

Alex Ortega, the team’s group ticket account executive, presented the jersey and welcomed the youth teams to the Lights’ last home game of the season, which was played Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cashman Field. Also on hand for the festivities was Cash, the team’s mascot.

The youth soccer league, which ends its season today, Oct. 17, has players in third through fifth grades. There also is a league for kindergartners.

Coed flag football season to begin

The department’s coed youth flag football league will begin its season Monday, Oct. 21. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights at Pratte Field at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Devon Walk ...
Eagles best Pirates — finally
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated Moapa Valley 15-12 on Friday, Oct. 11, picking up a monumental victory.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior volleyball player Raega ...
Focus, determination guide Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has remained focused on the task at hand, one game at a time, even as it dominated league play throughout the season.

Roundup: Soccer teams see mixed results
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Experiencing mixed results this week, Boulder City High School boys soccer team defeated rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after falling to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 11.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Closing in on the quarterback, Boulder City High School ...
Homecoming was grand ‘SLAM’ for Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first league victory, homecoming was good to the Boulder City High School football program Friday, Oct. 4.

Andy Schaper Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, seen Sept. 23, hits a ball at Bou ...
Girls poised to take state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf team ended its season in the 3A Sunrise League undefeated after a victory on its home course Oct. 2.

(Deborah Wall) Some of the moving rocks found at Racetrack playa in Death Valley National Park ...
Rocks mysteriously wander on Death Valley’s Racetrack
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you have a taste for adventure and don’t mind brain-rattling washboard roads, you should head out to Death Valley National Park’s Racetrack, one of the California park’s most famous sights. Because there is danger of being stranded, it’s strictly a trip for the cooler months.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Adam Leavitt traps th ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles take title at Lake Mead invite
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Running their best on their home turf, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed first at the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School sophomore Glenna Prior prepa ...
Tourney win makes history
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

For the first time in school history, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has won its Boulder City Invitational.

(Getty Images)
Cross-country runners stay on pace to qualify for state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to Foothill High School on Sept. 28 for the 4A-laden Falcon Invitational, both Boulder City High School cross-country programs held their own against steep competition.