City Recreation, Oct. 17

(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) Alex Ortega, right, of the Las Vegas Lights FC professional soccer team, presented Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department with a signed player jersey as he invited the youth soccer program to attend the team’s final home game of the season. Julie Calloway, left, Parks and Recreation Department manager; Cash, the Light’s mascot; and Kelly Lehr, Parks and Recreation Department sports coordinator, were on hand for the presentation and to celebrate the partnership between the youth players and professional team.

Youth soccer players get gift, tickets to game from Lights

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department recently celebrated its partnership with its youth soccer department and the Las Vegas Lights FC professional soccer team.

In September, the players participated in a Boulder City Night, and Oct. 9 the organization came to Veteran’s Memorial Park to honor the program by presenting the department with a signed player jersey.

Alex Ortega, the team’s group ticket account executive, presented the jersey and welcomed the youth teams to the Lights’ last home game of the season, which was played Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cashman Field. Also on hand for the festivities was Cash, the team’s mascot.

The youth soccer league, which ends its season today, Oct. 17, has players in third through fifth grades. There also is a league for kindergartners.

Coed flag football season to begin

The department’s coed youth flag football league will begin its season Monday, Oct. 21. Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights at Pratte Field at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.