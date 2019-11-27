City Recreation, Nov. 28

(Kelly Lehr) Members of That What She Set, from left, Sarah Gorsuch, Camis Higbee, Kimberly Strong, Jayda Hutchins, Bre Hutchins and Nicole Newby, celebrate after winning Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s fall volleyball league Nov. 4.

(Kelly Lehr) Ivan Peterson won the third through fifith-grade division of Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Turkey Shoot on Nov. 20.

Henderson team takes volleyball league title

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s fall volleyball league ended with a surprise champion rising up from the loser bracket, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

After defeating Spragno Appraisals in two games, 25-21 and 25-13, That’s What She Set from Henderson defeated Heavy Hitters in game three of the first match, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13. The “if” game was immediately following, and the Heavy Hitters could not recover. They fell to the new champions in two close games, 27-25 and 25-20.

Shooting skills displayed at annual event

Boulder City’s annual Turkey Shoot concluded last week with some sharp shooters in six age divisions, Lehr said. Sponsored by the local Albertsons, the winners took home a gift certificate redeemable for a turkey or other holiday items.

BB gun shooters came to the ABC gymnasium on Nov. 19 and 20 to compete for the best score of eight shots from the air rifles. The highest score was 78 points, Lehr said.

Winners were Easton Rantz, first and second grade; Ivan Peterson, third through fifth grade; Timothy Barnes, sixth through eighth grade; Case Green, ninth through 12 grade; Bryan Green, adult; and Nelson Muniz, 55 and older.

The competition is traditionally the week before Thanksgiving and it boasts some of the biggest rivalries among family members in the annual event, she added.