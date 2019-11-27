45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

City Recreation, Nov. 28

By Boulder City Review
November 27, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

Henderson team takes volleyball league title

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s fall volleyball league ended with a surprise champion rising up from the loser bracket, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

After defeating Spragno Appraisals in two games, 25-21 and 25-13, That’s What She Set from Henderson defeated Heavy Hitters in game three of the first match, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13. The “if” game was immediately following, and the Heavy Hitters could not recover. They fell to the new champions in two close games, 27-25 and 25-20.

Shooting skills displayed at annual event

Boulder City’s annual Turkey Shoot concluded last week with some sharp shooters in six age divisions, Lehr said. Sponsored by the local Albertsons, the winners took home a gift certificate redeemable for a turkey or other holiday items.

BB gun shooters came to the ABC gymnasium on Nov. 19 and 20 to compete for the best score of eight shots from the air rifles. The highest score was 78 points, Lehr said.

Winners were Easton Rantz, first and second grade; Ivan Peterson, third through fifth grade; Timothy Barnes, sixth through eighth grade; Case Green, ninth through 12 grade; Bryan Green, adult; and Nelson Muniz, 55 and older.

The competition is traditionally the week before Thanksgiving and it boasts some of the biggest rivalries among family members in the annual event, she added.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Expectations high for Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Expectations remain the same for Boulder City High School boys basketball team, even as its starts the season with a new roster.

(Roberty Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Ellie Howard, ...
Howard, Alexander to lead Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School girls basketball team is looking to make a return trip.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior quarterback Makaela Per ...
Seniors to play major role in team’s performance
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue its streak of postseason berths, Boulder City High School flag football team is relying on a senior core this season to get the job done.

(Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School freshman Miranda Williams goes for the bal ...
Lady Eagles fall short of finals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2011, Boulder City High School girls soccer team ended its season short of the finals, but on a high note with a 2-1 loss to Truckee on Friday, Nov. 15, at Wooster High School in Reno.

(Jennifer Romantic) Boulder City resident Mason Romantic, who swims for the Boulder City Hender ...
Romantic commits to Brown
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City Henderson Heatwave swimmer Mason Romantic is the latest homegrown athlete to move on to the collegiate ranks, verbally committing to Brown University for 2020-21.

(Deborah Wall) The appearance of desert dwelling tarantulas is more common around this time of ...
Docile tarantulas just look scary
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

While driving or hiking some of our region’s back roads at this time of year, you might see a few tarantulas out and about. Whether you find them enchanting or are a complete arachnophobe, these eight-footed desert dwellers are interesting.

(Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School sophomore Zoey Robinson spikes the ball aga ...
Girls keep eye on state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to run the table, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team is making another run at the 3A state tournament title after defeating Moapa Valley 3-0 in the regional championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School girls soccer team gets ready to play in t ...
Soccer team advances
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its first state tournament appearance since 2011, Boulder City High School girls soccer team is ready to come away with a state title.