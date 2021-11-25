53°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

City Recreation, Nov. 25

By Boulder City Review
November 24, 2021 - 4:02 pm
 
(Kelly Lehr) Members of Spragno Appraisals, from left, Brooke Levengood, Hunter Spragno, Aubri ...
(Kelly Lehr) Members of Spragno Appraisals, from left, Brooke Levengood, Hunter Spragno, Aubri Spragno, Azure Wood and Samantha Hanson, celebrate after winning Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s fall volleyball league Nov. 15.

Spragno volleyball team nets title

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation’s women’s fall volleyball league concluded Nov. 15 with a new champion, Spragno Appraisals.

The top-seeded Boulder Dam Credit Union was eliminated by Boulder City Real Estate in the semi-final game 25-15 and 25-18 and then Spragno Appraisals swept Boulder City Real Estate in two games 25-13, 25-19 for the championship, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

Spragno Appraisals is comprised mainly of Boulder City High School alumni that continue to participate in adult sports and activities within the community.

Team members are Samantha Hanson, Kaylin Peay, Brooke Levengood, Hunter Spragno, Aubri Spragno, Eva Uiutolo, Alexis Vallejo-Clark and Azure Wood.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mary Henderson, seen competing Sept. 11 in the Larry Burgess Invitational, was named to the All ...
Roundup: Henderson named to All-Southern team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls cross-country star Mary Henderson was named to the All Southern Nevada first team for her efforts this season.

(Mark Misuraca) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, seen at the 3A regional c ...
Henderson ends time at BCHS with third-place state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls cross-country star Mary Henderson finished third at the 3A state championship meet Nov. 6 at Shadow Mountain Park in Reno, Nevada.

Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt, seen scoring a goal in the first round of the 3A ...
State match primes girls for next season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell in the state semifinals to South Tahoe on Friday, Nov. 12, at Pahrump Valley High School.

Boulder City High School junior Julianna Luebke, seen in action against Basic on Sept. 9, was t ...
BCHS falls to champion in state meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its fifth consecutive 3A state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team fell to eventual state champion Truckee 3-1 on Friday, Nov. 12, at Hug High School.

(Deborah Wall) Intaglios were made by engraving, tamping and scraping away the natural desert p ...
Landscape marked by giant designs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

You might have seen aerial photos of geoglyphs in Peru and Chili or even those located in Great Britain and Australia, but here in the United States we also have equivalent cultural treasures.

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The Lady Eagles volleyball team, seen in action Oct. 26, agains ...
Coach optimistic about chances to win state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to keep its dynasty alive, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team clinched a spot in the 3A state tournament for the fifth consecutive season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Battling with the defender for possession, Boulder City ...
Lady Eagles eye state soccer title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After qualifying for its second consecutive trip to the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team has its eyes on its first state championship in school history.

Schaper receives postseason accolade
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Camryn Schaper, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named to the All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. She was one of two class 3A golfers selected.

(Diane Rose) Boulder City High School seniors Kenny Rose, left, and Kannon Rose win the tennis ...
Champions again
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys tennis team beat The Meadows Friday, Oct. 29, at Liberty High School to win their fourth consecutive 3A state championship.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt scores a g ...
Girls soccer No. 2 seed in league playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling on to the regional semifinals, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed SLAM Academy 5-1 in the first round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 2 .