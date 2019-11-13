City Recreation, Nov. 14

(Kelly Lehr) Spragno Appraisal, from left, Lauren Poscius, Amy Wyatt, Aubri Spragno, Katlyn Flores, Hunter Spragno and Samantha Hanson, is moving up the ranks in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s volleyball league tournament.

(Kelly Lehr) Last year’s fall coed softball champions, T.Q. Pallets, in Boulder City Parks and Recreation’s league featured, back row, from left, Jared Bohanan, Brandy Sandoval, Coral Leon, Melissa Flores, James Jensen, Ryan McQuillan, Angel Brieno, Adam Roberts, front row, from left, Therese Jovanov, Taylor Barton and Randy Stover.

Final games of women’s volleyball league set

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s adult women’s volleyball league was full of surprises in its double-elimination end of the season tournament play Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

The teams begin their final night of tournament play at 6:50 p.m. Monday.

That’s What She Set knocked out the league’s first-place team, Amazons, on Nov. 4 to face Spragno Appraisals in the semifinals. The winner of that game will face the tournament’s undefeated Heavy Hitters from Henderson at 7:40 p.m.

This fall season featured eight highly competitive women’s volleyball teams, and department officials are hoping for more in the spring league, which is set to start in early March. Any spring league teams or players should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.

Softball leaders ready to battle for title

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s adult coed softball league is coming to a close with Boulder Dam Credit Union and the reigning champions from last fall, T.Q. Pallets, neck and neck in the standings after games played Nov. 3, according to Lehr.

With two more round-robin games to play in November, the five teams are preparing for a Dec. 9 double-elimination tournament at the ball fields at Hemenway Valley Park. The teams have been battling since mid-September for positioning in the tournament. Lehr said two new teams, The Dam Misfits and 2 Wheels, have made the league more competitive and fun.

Team standings: Boulder Dam Credit Union, 11-1; T.Q. Pallets, 10-4; Boulder Dam Brew Pub, 8-6; Dam Misfits 3-9; and 2 Wheels 0-12.

The department’s next softball season starts in March and continues through June. Teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.