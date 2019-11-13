62°F
City Recreation, Nov. 14

By Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:30 pm
 

Final games of women’s volleyball league set

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s adult women’s volleyball league was full of surprises in its double-elimination end of the season tournament play Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

The teams begin their final night of tournament play at 6:50 p.m. Monday.

That’s What She Set knocked out the league’s first-place team, Amazons, on Nov. 4 to face Spragno Appraisals in the semifinals. The winner of that game will face the tournament’s undefeated Heavy Hitters from Henderson at 7:40 p.m.

This fall season featured eight highly competitive women’s volleyball teams, and department officials are hoping for more in the spring league, which is set to start in early March. Any spring league teams or players should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.

Softball leaders ready to battle for title

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s adult coed softball league is coming to a close with Boulder Dam Credit Union and the reigning champions from last fall, T.Q. Pallets, neck and neck in the standings after games played Nov. 3, according to Lehr.

With two more round-robin games to play in November, the five teams are preparing for a Dec. 9 double-elimination tournament at the ball fields at Hemenway Valley Park. The teams have been battling since mid-September for positioning in the tournament. Lehr said two new teams, The Dam Misfits and 2 Wheels, have made the league more competitive and fun.

Team standings: Boulder Dam Credit Union, 11-1; T.Q. Pallets, 10-4; Boulder Dam Brew Pub, 8-6; Dam Misfits 3-9; and 2 Wheels 0-12.

The department’s next softball season starts in March and continues through June. Teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.

(Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School sophomore Zoey Robinson spikes the ball aga ...
Girls keep eye on state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to run the table, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team is making another run at the 3A state tournament title after defeating Moapa Valley 3-0 in the regional championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School girls soccer team gets ready to play in t ...
Soccer team advances
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its first state tournament appearance since 2011, Boulder City High School girls soccer team is ready to come away with a state title.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds scrambl ...
Roundup: Eagles bounced from state tourney by Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team lost 18-7 to Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 8, falling short of advancing to the next round in the 3A classification state playoffs.

(Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Boen Huxford, left, and Preston Jorgensen a ...
Boys extend legacy for third year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capturing a well-deserved third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys tennis team continued its dynasty Friday, Nov. 1, at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Devon Walk ...
Eagles prove wins no fluke
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football team proved the regular season was no fluke, defeating visiting Del Sol 21-16 in the opening round 3A Southern League playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Porter, cente ...
Roundup: Girls use home advantage to score at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking advantage of running on their home course, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed second at the 3A southern region championship held Saturday, Nov. 2.

(Deborah Wall) Landscape Arch, one of the highlights of Arches National Park in Utah, has a spa ...
Utah park famed for its arches
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Arches National Park in Utah boasts the world’s largest concentration of natural stone arches, more than 2,000 in fact, so it’s no wonder people often spend days traveling to see the place. Fortunately for us, we live fairly near the park, about 480 miles from Boulder City.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School football team celebrates its 21-7 win aga ...
Eagles advance to regional football tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team clinched a playoff berth by defeating Sunrise Mountain 21-7 at the Oct. 24 home game.

Rachelle Huxford Members of the Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis teams celebrate ...
Tennis teams going to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the 3A Southern Region individual tournament at Darling Tennis Center last week, nine players from the boys and girls Boulder City High School tennis program punched their tickets for state berths.