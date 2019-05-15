City Recreation, May 16

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's T-ball team sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary thank the club for its support during opening ceremonies for the league on Thursday, May 9.

Season begins with ceremony

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department opened the fields for is T-ball, baseball and softball leagues May 9 during ceremonies at Pratt Field at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Boy Scout Pac 30, Troop 7, led the event with the presentation of flags. Aimee Finn sang the national anthem. Mayor Rod Woodbury welcomed the sponsors, parents and players.

Additionally, members of Boulder City High School’s junior varsity softball team were there, and Alex Ortega from the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team was the guest speaker.

The event kicked off the youth league, which lasts five and a half weeks, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department. Games will be played through mid-June on Pratt and Hemenway ballfields.

Soccer registration set

The Parks and Recreation Department will be gearing up for summer soccer registration that will take place through Aug. 22. Registration is open to kindergarten through eighth-grade students.