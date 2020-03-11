59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

City Recreation, March 12

By Boulder City Review
March 11, 2020 - 3:42 pm
 

Flight S2S claims tournament title

Flight S2S was the winner of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s winter men’s basketball league double-elimination tournament.

The No. 1 seed played only one game March 5 in the recreation center’s gym, coming in undefeated in the tournament. In the final game they faced off against Henderson Elite, winning 80-74.

Top scorers for the team were Jason Abbott, who netted 26 points, and Josh Watterson, who added 20. They also had big rebounds to help their team clinch the victory, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

To get to the final game, Henderson Elite defeated Woodbury Law 58-52 in the prior game. Henderson Elite, in back-to-back games as they came up through the loser’s bracket, just didn’t have enough stamina to defeat Flight S2S, a team that they sparred with earlier in the tournament, Lehr said, adding that Flight S2S was the team that originally sent Henderson Elite into the loser’s bracket.

The men’s basketball summer league will start in June and play through July on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Any interested teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Many members of last year's championship girls swim team from Boulder City High School are retu ...
Swimmers show signs of repeated success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning as seven-time defending 3A state champions, Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team will have a target on its back this season.

(Mark Misuraca) Boulder City High School sophomore Mary Henderson, second from left, led of 4x8 ...
Young track teams show promise at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished third at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, getting off to a strong start this season.

Boulder City High School head boys volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named the 3A coac ...
Boys volleyball team looks for redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The boys volleyball team from Boulder City High School is looking for redemption this season after finishing last season a game away from the 3A state title game.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, picked ...
Roundup: Baseball team routs Del Sol
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed Del Sol 15-0 at home on Monday, March 9.

(Thomas Ranson/Nevada News Group) Brock Richardson, left, of Churchill County High School in Fa ...
Eagles fall in state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team might have had its state tournament trip end earlier than players might have hoped, following a 67-57 loss to defending 3A state champions Churchill County on Feb. 27, but the experience was certainly worth it for this group of Eagles.

(Drew Peterson) Drew Peterson, right, Martin Methodist University’s new head swim coach, visi ...
Peterson to launch college swim program
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Drew Peterson, a 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, has been named the first head coach of Martin Methodist College’s men’s and women’s swim teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team ...
Returners bolster baseball roster
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team looks to extend its streak of five consecutive 3A state tournament appearances behind perhaps the classification’s top roster.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Brook Baker is expected to hel ...
Coach: Past play expected to calm returners’ nerves
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing in either first or second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings throughout the past decade, Boulder City High School’s softball program looks to continue its storied tradition behind a supporting cast of returners.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen during the ...
Eagles advance to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A triple-overtime victory, a double-overtime loss and a ticket punched to the 3A state tournament — Boulder City High School boys basketball team has had quite a week.