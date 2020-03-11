City Recreation, March 12

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Flight S2S, from left, Haven Randall, Nate McBride, Jason Abbott, John Hawke, Josh Watterson, Rob Sandoval and Joey Western, celebrate after winning Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's men's winter basketball league March 5.

Flight S2S claims tournament title

Flight S2S was the winner of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s winter men’s basketball league double-elimination tournament.

The No. 1 seed played only one game March 5 in the recreation center’s gym, coming in undefeated in the tournament. In the final game they faced off against Henderson Elite, winning 80-74.

Top scorers for the team were Jason Abbott, who netted 26 points, and Josh Watterson, who added 20. They also had big rebounds to help their team clinch the victory, said Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

To get to the final game, Henderson Elite defeated Woodbury Law 58-52 in the prior game. Henderson Elite, in back-to-back games as they came up through the loser’s bracket, just didn’t have enough stamina to defeat Flight S2S, a team that they sparred with earlier in the tournament, Lehr said, adding that Flight S2S was the team that originally sent Henderson Elite into the loser’s bracket.

The men’s basketball summer league will start in June and play through July on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Any interested teams should contact Lehr at 702-293-9254.